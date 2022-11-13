"Nobody wants to play that 6th grade design" - Dr DisRespect calls out Call of Duty's DMZ mode, says it's 'already dead'

Streaming veteran Guy "Dr DisRespect" took to his Twitter account to reproach Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's new DMZ mode, COD's new "open-world, narrative-focused extraction mode" that was announced at a reveal event on November 9.

Dr DisRispect has added himself to the lost list of streamers who have had early access to the mode. However, it appears that the "two-time champion" is not impressed by Activision's latest addition.

Speaking on the new DMZ mode, Guy went on to make a scathing remark on the design of the game. According to the 40-year-old creator:

"Nobody wants to play that 6th grade design"

"It has no chance after week 1" - Dr DisRespect is not impressed by Warzone 2.0's DMZ mode

With only a week away from releasing the free-to-play Warzone 2.0, Activision has released its first look at the new extraction mode called the DMZ mode. According to the developers, the latest introduction is:

"Open-world, narrative-focused extraction mode where Operator squads have free rein to complete faction-based missions, take on additional side objectives, engage with enemy Operators or AI combatants, and search for valuable items, all while fighting to survive toward exfiltration."

Despite the new addition being focused on bringing a new experience to players, veteran streamer Dr DisRespect was left indifferent. His initial tweet was filled with a multitude of responses. Among them was fellow streamer DrLupo, who replied by posting:

In response, Guy provided a further explanation to back up his claim. According to the YouTuber:

"Cmon Lupo, if MW2019, Warzone Caldera, no CTF in mp, 8 maps, no footstep audio, no ranked playlist, sbmm, killing 40 ai’s, 100 million dollar marketing budget is any indication along with what I’ve seen….. it has no chance after week 1."

The mustache-maverick was not done with the initial reply. He posted a second response, slamming DrLupo:

"That’s what I thought @DrLupo, next time you bring your flappy gums into a conversation that I run……you’re done."

"One day a good extraction shooter will make its way out" - Fans share their reactions to Dr DisRespect's tweet

Fans flocked to the replies to let their opinions be known. Since Dr DisRespect is not necessarily an avid fan of extraction shooter games, many fans considered his opinions to be too harsh.

Here are some of the reactions:

Erik @The_Poolshark



Help me Obi Doc Kenobi, you're my only hope @DrDisrespect One day a good extraction shooter will make its way out.Help me Obi Doc Kenobi, you're my only hope @DrDisrespect One day a good extraction shooter will make its way out.Help me Obi Doc Kenobi, you're my only hope

WZ Ranked @WZRanked @DrDisrespect A F2P extraction shooter that is available on all platforms. I'd like to believe it will be far from dead. @DrDisrespect A F2P extraction shooter that is available on all platforms. I'd like to believe it will be far from dead.

Spicy @SpicyDisco @DrDisrespect Ive never seen Doc play an Extraction shooter. IF im listening to any streamers opinion on DMZ its going to be Lupo @DrDisrespect Ive never seen Doc play an Extraction shooter. IF im listening to any streamers opinion on DMZ its going to be Lupo

Idontcare @Idontcareple @DrDisrespect Honestly I just don’t get the deal with extraction shooters. Why would anyone play it? Genuinely don’t know, very curious. @DrDisrespect Honestly I just don’t get the deal with extraction shooters. Why would anyone play it? Genuinely don’t know, very curious.

FallingSwitch @FallingSwitch @DrDisrespect I mean so is your nft shooter. We all can’t be winners lol @DrDisrespect I mean so is your nft shooter. We all can’t be winners lol

dN Street @dNstreeeet @DrDisrespect All that mode is is a mode where ppl can level up their guns quickly lmfaooooo!! That is the most boring overhyped mode that any video game has ever released lmfaooooo! And ppl was sayin ohhh its Tarkov @DrDisrespect All that mode is is a mode where ppl can level up their guns quickly lmfaooooo!! That is the most boring overhyped mode that any video game has ever released lmfaooooo! And ppl was sayin ohhh its Tarkov 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

After being revealed in September 2022, Warzone 2.0 is finally set to be released on November 16. It is free to play and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.

