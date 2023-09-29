Norwegian Twitch streamer gets confronted by a man wielding knife, police quickly respond to situation

A Norwegian Twitch streamer by the name of Mystixx found himself in a tense and frightening situation when a visibly angry individual brandished a knife at him during his latest broadcast. A clip from the livestream was shared on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Needless to say, it generated a lot of discussion and commentary.

One user went above and beyond by offering a detailed explanation of the situation. As per their comment, the aggressor allegedly asked the streamer for money and was met with a sharp retort from him. Subsequently, the individual started pressing him.

Here's the comment:

LSF user provides a context of the clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

What happened between the Twitch streamer and the aggressor?

In the world of IRL content creation, there is a history of tense and dangerous encounters between Twitch streamers and unfamiliar individuals. Mystixx's experience echoed this pattern as he unexpectedly encountered an individual who was armed with a knife.

A rough translation of the incident was also shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. It revealed that the aggressor initially requested money, but Mystixx sarcastically suggested that they should sell their red jacket.

This response triggered an angry reaction from the individual, who then confronted the Twitch streamer, demanding an explanation for his remark. Here is the entire transcript, as per the subreddit:

The user translates the conversation between the streamer and the aggressor (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Additional details reveal that local police promptly arrived at the scene to de-escalate the situation and took legal action against the individual involved. Surprisingly, it was discovered that the person was only 14 to 15 years old.

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared across the popular LSF community, which garnered a multitude of comments, like:

Comment byu/j0hn9 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/j0hn9 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/j0hn9 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/j0hn9 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/j0hn9 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

This incident is not an isolated occurrence in the realm of IRL streaming. For instance, in June 2023, another Norwegian streamer named Knut encountered a similar situation when he was confronted by an irate individual wielding a knife while streaming in Paris.

On another occasion, German Twitch streamer Sebastian "EinSebastian" had a rather intense encounter when he was confronted by a commuter who mistakenly believed he was recording him.