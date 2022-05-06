"Not playing this garbage": Halo Infinite pro Spartan reacts to massive bug, gets fined by HCS

Halo Infinite seems to be in a spot of bother over a problematic mechanism introduced as part of the Season 2 update. One of the many additions to the seasonal content is Last Spartan Standing, the game's take on the battle royale genre.

Unfortunately, one of its mechanics led to Halo pro Spartan raging in public, leading to HCS fining him for his comments. However, Spartan remains unapologetic, stating that he will stand by his word.

He also says he won’t apologize and stands by everything he said Halo Pro Spartan has been fined by HCS following comments he made about the games latest update being “f*cking unplayable” among other things and some trash talk involving other players.He also says he won’t apologize and stands by everything he said Halo Pro Spartan has been fined by HCS following comments he made about the games latest update being “f*cking unplayable” among other things and some trash talk involving other players. He also says he won’t apologize and stands by everything he said 😂 https://t.co/dLuQhLYMo2

The problem Spartan has complained about has also been recently acknowledged by the Halo Infinite developers themselves. The problem seems to be something which is not native to the Last Spartan Standing mode, only as other modes are also suffering similarly.

Semi-automatic rifles have caused a lot of frustration to many players owing to its many bugs. However, Last Spartan Standing bears the brunt, as the chances of encountering the bug are greatly increased in the mode.

Halo Infinite professional Spartan remains vocal about the game's situation

Earlier on May 5, Tyler Ganza, a.k.a. Spartan, unleashed a rant about the latest bug that has been a major issue across the board. The issue takes place with semi-automatic rifles, which sometimes seem to stop shooting independently.

There has been an explanation from 343 Industries about the problem, who have confirmed the existence of the bug, which emerged due to plans gone awry while fixing a rapid-fire exploit.

John Junyszek @Unyshek LJ🦄 @doxylauraa @Unyshek What about the BR stop shooting mid gun fight? @Unyshek What about the BR stop shooting mid gun fight? FYI: The "jamming" that's happening to semi-automatic weapons (most noticeably the BR) is not an intended mechanic. It's a bug that was introduced when addressing a rapid-fire exploit. We're working on a fix now. twitter.com/doxylauraa/sta… FYI: The "jamming" that's happening to semi-automatic weapons (most noticeably the BR) is not an intended mechanic. It's a bug that was introduced when addressing a rapid-fire exploit. We're working on a fix now. twitter.com/doxylauraa/sta…

However, that explanation came later, which means that many fans have been furious. What has made the situation worse is that Last Spartan Standing has suffered more from it. This has led to Spartan and others being unable to enjoy the game mode, which is a fresh take on the existing content.

As a result of his tirade, Spartan has been fined by HCS over what he has said. It's perhaps a result of how he expressed himself, although his comments are true. That is possibly why Spartan has said that they won't be apologizing to anybody.

Josh Medina @lowkeydbjosh @JakeSucky You can fine pros for talking crazy about the game they play professionally 🤔 lol @JakeSucky You can fine pros for talking crazy about the game they play professionally 🤔 lol

This is a debacle that 343 Industries should have tried to avoid. Halo Infinite has been in the face of a lot of criticism recently, and much is riding on Season 2 content. The bug is yet to be solved and has been causing severe problems for professionals and amateurs alike.

While there could be debate over Spartan's fine, whatever he has said has been duly acknowledged by the developers. For the sake of 343 Industries and Spartan, one will hope that the problems are quickly solved.

