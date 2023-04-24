"Nothing less than winning the eISL trophy would make me feel good": Bengaluru FC player Sagnik Banerjee

eISL has been successful in giving young FIFA esports players a platform to showcase their talent on a big stage. Many players who were relatively unknown prior to the start of Season 1 have now become household names on the FIFA circuit. Bengaluru FC, however, possess two players who have been a part of the pro FIFA scene for as long as I can remember.

Sagnik Banerjee, who represented the Bangalore-based franchise last season, won the Bengaluru FC qualifier again earlier this year. The OffBeet Esports athlete, alongside Charanjot Singh, makes for a formidable duo that many think could win it all this season.

In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Yasho Amonkar, Sagnik revealed how he thinks having the playoffs on LAN could be beneficial for his side, his targets for the ongoing eISL season, and how he manages to never get complacent while playing FIFA.

"We already had so many gameplans and routines of our own coming into this season's eISL": Sagnik

Q) Despite not being retained by Bengaluru FC, you made a return to the side by winning the Bengaluru qualifier. What are the changes you have noticed in the current campaign? Would you prefer the entire tournament to be played on LAN?

Sagnik: I think this eISL season has been a lot different from the last. There is much more competition now, and the FIFA being played is at a much higher level. Plus, I have Charanjot as my partner, who is by far the best in the country.

Although I did want this event to be played on LAN from the very start, at least the playoffs are on LAN, so I'm happy that way.

Q) There are hardly any other eISL teams that have the wealth of experience that you and Charanjot Singh have. Do you feel this will pay off during the LAN event in the playoffs?

Sagnik: 100 percent. Playing on LAN is a different ball game altogether. We both have immense LAN experience together, so I'm looking forward to the eISL playoffs. Anything less than winning the whole thing on LAN would be disappointing for us.

Q) This is the first time you have partnered up with Charanjot for such a long tournament. Can you share some of the training routines you both have followed to get better at playing co-op?

Sagnik: This is the first time we have teamed up for such a long tournament together. However, Charanjot and I have been the closest of friends for the last four years.

We've played countless co-op games together since the feature came in, and we already had so many gameplans and routines of our own coming into this season's eISL.

Q) You signed up with OffBeet Esports last year, alongside some of the most talented FIFA pros in India. How has the esports organisation helped you develop your game?

Sagnik: OffBeet Esports has played a vital role in shaping my content and competitive side together. My teammates Karman Tikka, Emaad Jameel, and Aditya Dubey are all phenomenal players.

The endless practice sessions with them have helped me a lot. I try to pick the best parts of their respective gameplay and put them into my own, which ultimately makes my game a lot better and more unpredictable.

Q) Complacency can sometimes creep in when you have been competing at the highest level of FIFA esports for so many years. How do you manage to stay grounded and keep improving?

Sagnik: In any field of sports or esports, complacency can destroy you. So you have to remember your roots, and sometimes you also need to be humbled by others. This will ensure that you remember that there's always something to learn and improve on.

Q) You narrowly missed out on a place in the playoffs last season. Having already qualified for the playoff stage this time around, how determined are you to win the competition?

Sagnik: As I said earlier, last year was a heartbreak for me not to qualify for the eISL playoffs. But this year, nothing less than winning the eISL trophy would make me feel good.

Q) The FIFA esports scene in India has grown a lot over the last few years. What are the next few things you would like to see happen that could potentially make India a global powerhouse in FIFA esports?

Sagnik: I have been saying this for years now: FIFA esports in India is the next big thing, and I'm so happy to finally see the growth of it.

India as a competitive FIFA region is improving leaps and bounds every year, and if we keep going at this pace, we are soon going to be a force to be reckoned with in the global space.

