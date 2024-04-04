"Nothing you said matters" - N3on claps back at HSTikkyTokky after latter called him "broke" and threw shade at his girlfriend

A new controversy has erupted in the streaming community, as Kick streamers Ragnesh "N3on" and Harrison "HSTikkyTokky" have gotten embroiled in a feud. For context, the two content creators collaborated on April 3, 2024, and hosted an IRL livestream from Dubai. A moment from the broadcast, during which N3on brought up HSTikkyTokky allegedly crashing his McLaren 720S, received significant traction.

Later that day, HSTikkyTokky took to X to criticize the Indian-American personality, labeling him "broke." He also threw shade at N3on's girlfriend, Sam Frank, by writing:

"F**k you, Neon, trying to act like I ducked out on a bill, I paid $500 for the gym to stay open late for your gay a*s stream, I didn't have one thing at the table, and you're complaining about $200, you had shish/food, go ask Sam who gets her b**fy fl*ps out for $10 to reimburse you, broke ni**a."

The 19-year-old responded to the Briton's tweet during a livestream earlier today (April 4, 2024). While wondering why the streamer was upset with him, he remarked:

"HS, yeah. I don't know why HS is mad at me, bro. Who saw HS's tweet, bro? This dude said some crazy s**t. You didn't say that to my face, bro. So respectfully - nothing you said matters, bro. You said none of that to my face. You're a pu**y, bro. You're a b**ch. So, it is what it is."

Kick streamer HSTikkyTokky's tweet, dated April 3, 2024 (Image via X)

"He violated me" - N3on comments on HSTikkyTokky as the Kick streamers get embroiled in a feud

During the starting moments of his broadcast on April 4, 2024, N3on was interacting with his viewers when he addressed HSTikkyTokky's tweet (mentioned above). Fans then urged him to collaborate with the 22-year-old.

He responded:

"'Call HS.' Should I call him? Should I call him, chat? I don't know, bro. He violated me, bro. He violated me on Twitter, bro. I feel that way. I feel that way, chat. No cap."

Timestamp: 00:04:50

The streamer decided he wouldn't be connecting with HSTikkyTokky and added:

"All right, I'm not going to call him. I'm not going to give him attention. It's all good, you British f**k. You piece of s**t!"

HSTikkyTokky isn't the only internet personality with whom N3on has gotten into a beef. On March 22, 2024, controversial Russian prankster Vitaly threatened to physically assault the streamer after the latter made disparaging remarks about his mother.