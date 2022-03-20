Nova Esports wins PEL 2022 Spring Week 2, Order emerges as MVP

PEL 2022 Spring Week 2 concluded with Nova Esports emerging as weekly champions. The team has been dominant throughout the week, accumulating 200 points, 109 of which came from kill points. The side was also awarded a total prize money of 1,000,000 Yuan ($153K).

Securing 144 points, Weibo Gaming aka WBG secured second place. In the first weekly finals, the team finished in seventh place, but they managed to secure second place in the overall standings (Week 1 + Week 2).

PEL 2022 Spring Week 2 finals standings

Top 5 teams ranking of PEL Week 2 finals (Image via Tencent)

All Gamers occupied third place with 115 points, followed by LGD Gaming. The 15th and final match was won by LGD Gaming, which helped them secure fourth place. RSG and Tianba came in first and sixth place with 105 and 102 points, respectively.

Top 6 teams secured their tickets in the third Weekly finals (Image via Tencent)

STE grabbed seventh place with 97 points, while SMG came in eighth place. The Chosen, who won the first week, claimed 10th place this week. The team had an average performance as they accumulated only 77 points in 15 matches. Four Angry Men (4am) finished in 12th place.

Kone, a new team who secured second place in the first week, had a poor run as they collected only 69 points and came in fifteenth place this time.

The top six teams also made it to the third weekly finals, while the remaining nine teams will have to play in Breakout along with the bottom six teams of Week 2 Breakout.

Qualified teams for second weekly Finals

Nova Esports Weibo Gaming All Gamers LGD Gaming RSG Tainba

Overall standings after PEL Finals Week 2 (Image via Tencent)

After Week 2, Nova Esports also leads the overall standings with 316 points, followed by WBG with 262 points. The Chosen (TC) and RSG managed to hold on to their third and fourth place, with 224 and 223 points respectively. Pero, ACT, and JTeam have failed to qualify for any weekly finals so far.

Order from Nova Esports emerged as the MVP of Week 2 as he claimed 47 kills. Paraboy, known for being the best player in the world, secured second place with 27 finishes.

Edited by Saman