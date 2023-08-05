Obama reportedly plays Captain Falcon in Super Smash Bros. and is surprisingly good at it

The Super Smash Bros. community was recently humbled when the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, hopped on the game to play against Cody Daniels, a prominent organizer of the Nintendo 64 scene. In the friendly match, Obama picked up Captain Falcon and displayed his prowess, which thoroughly surprised his competitor.

The latter has further delved into his experience with the former President on Twitter, which has garnered quite a bit of attention from the franchise's playerbase.

Obama’s Captain Falcon gameplay surprised the Super Smash Bros. community

Tafo @tafokints pic.twitter.com/oo7NVhIkly For larger context, @CodyDaniels88 had the opportunity to play with Obama at the White House as part of a Make-A-Wish opportunity. Part of his experiences included meeting the former President, playing some friendly 64 matches, and getting a signed copy of a N64 cartridge and a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Cody Daniels has been a positive member and contributor to the Super Smash Bros. community. He recently participated in the Max Pain Monday poker reality show and won $11,000, only to donate it to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

As part of the experience, he played a few friendly Smash 64 matches with Obama at the White House. He was genuinely surprised when the former US President turned out to be good at Captain Falcon in the game.

Tafo @tafokints Cody said that Obama was surprisingly decent at the game, much better than the average casual player. pic.twitter.com/HmQk0eIcrK

According to Cody, Obama is much better than average players in casual lobbies. Many believe that he was indeed a Captain Falcon main in Super Smash 64.

Following the event, Obama also signed a copy of the N64 cartridge and a special card protector coin for the humble enthusiast. It seemed to be an experience of a lifetime for Cody, and his selfless act has led to a massive reveal of the former President’s knack in Super Smash Bros.

That said, Captain Falcon is one of the popular unlockable characters from the title with a separate reincarnation in the F-Zero Universe of the Nintendo 64. He is an agile fighter that has access to quick movesets, making it difficult for the opponent to pin him down during combat.

Coupled with his strong aerial combos, he can quickly debilitate opponents and stand out as a formidable unit in the Smash 64 meta.