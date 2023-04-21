Odablock to return to Runescape after permanent ban gets reverted to a temporary one, fans react

Omar "Odablock," a popular Old School RuneScape (OSRS) player and Kick streamer, made headlines when he was permanently banned by Jagex (the developers of the game) earlier this month. However, in a recent Twitter announcement, Omar revealed that his suspension has been reduced to a temporary one.

Odablock claimed that a Jagex moderator, @JagexTrident, played a role in his permanent ban and that he was unfairly "targeted" due to bias. Yesterday (April 20), Jagex announced that they were investigating the matter and taking the allegations seriously.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky After days of rioting and outcry, Jagex has turned the permanent bans of Odablock and his Runescape accounts to temporary



They are now investigating the Jagex Moderator who is allegedly in relations with an active player/streamer and accused of biased bans and more After days of rioting and outcry, Jagex has turned the permanent bans of Odablock and his Runescape accounts to temporaryThey are now investigating the Jagex Moderator who is allegedly in relations with an active player/streamer and accused of biased bans and more https://t.co/EkexZpwkTH

Why was Odablock banned from OSRS? Streamer to return after probation

When Omar "Odablock" received news of his suspension from Old School RuneScape, he was accused of sharing his account, a practice known as "servicing."

However, in a 12-minute YouTube video, he alleged that Stella )another player in the game) and their partner @JagexTrident, had a personal bias against him that resulted in his ban. Since the allegations, multiple pieces of evidence have emerged to support Omar's claims.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky He claims another streamer "Stella" is using her relationship with Mod Trident to ban Oda for creating a rival DM'ing clan in game (these clans bring in large amounts of gold)

Stella has openly stated she is in a relationship with the Mod, who Oda claims issued his ban



Stella has openly stated she is in a relationship with the Mod, who Oda claims issued his ban He claims another streamer "Stella" is using her relationship with Mod Trident to ban Oda for creating a rival DM'ing clan in game (these clans bring in large amounts of gold)Stella has openly stated she is in a relationship with the Mod, who Oda claims issued his ban

Jagex has taken note of the situation and announced that they would be looking into the matter. They wrote:

"Many of you will have recently seen community videos with allegations around a Jagex employee and suspected bias in account banning. We take these allegations extremely seriously and there is a formal internal investigation underway using the evidence provided."

They continued:

"In February, similar claims were brought to our attention and a formal investigation was carried out. Based on the evidence available to us at that time, the investigation did not substantiate the claims. However, since new information has been brought to our attention, we have opened a new investigation."

In his recent Twitter update, Odablock expressed his gratitude to the fans and content creators who spoke up on his behalf. He wrote:

"Much love to the many content creators who spoke up and defended my name, and lastly I'm very appreciative to my community who made this spread like wildfire and let the right eyes see this. Like I said many times guys please be respectful and don't spread hate to any of the staff or to the people involved."

Fans react to the news

Odablock's situation has received a lot of reactions, with many criticizing Jagex for taking too long to lift the ban. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Ryan | Online Coach 💪 @GlitchCoaching @Odablock Shame it took them so long to actually do something about this but it's a step in the right direction, let's hope for the best and keep moving forward 🤞 @Odablock Shame it took them so long to actually do something about this but it's a step in the right direction, let's hope for the best and keep moving forward 🤞

Asmongold, the popular Twitch streamer, also chimed in on the situation:

Zack @Asmongold



If an employee of EA or Blizzard or Riot did what he did, it would be mainstream news @JakeSucky After reading all through this, Jagex should not only fire Trident but conduct an internal investigation to discover the extent of the corruption followed by a lawsuit against himIf an employee of EA or Blizzard or Riot did what he did, it would be mainstream news @JakeSucky After reading all through this, Jagex should not only fire Trident but conduct an internal investigation to discover the extent of the corruption followed by a lawsuit against himIf an employee of EA or Blizzard or Riot did what he did, it would be mainstream news

Jagex has also announced that anyone with information related to the investigation can send it to their support email address, [email protected]

