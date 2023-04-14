What did Odablock do? Twitch streamer's Old School Runescape accounts get banned amidst recent controversy

Omar "Odablock," a popular Kick streamer and avid player of the popular MMORPG Old School RuneScape (OSRS), has recently received permanent bans on all of his OSRS accounts. During his latest stream, he disclosed that the game's developers, Jagex, cited his account sharing, also known as "servicing," as the reason for his suspension, which they claim occurred a year or two ago.

Omar further shared that his account suspensions are permanent due to the fact that his accounts were "serviced" for over 400 hours. However, Omar suggested that he was being unfairly "targeted" (referring to his recent controversies) as he remarked:

"It’s obviously a targeted ban, let’s get that out of the way, it’s 100% targeted.”

What did Odablock say? "Transphobic" comments revealed

In a recent Kick stream, Odablock made some controversial comments about transgender individuals, drawing heavy criticism from viewers. He stated that, as a Muslim, he doesn't support the queer community.

Although everyone's entitled to their own religious beliefs, he received plenty of criticism after describing trans people in a derogatory manner, referring to them as "transformers:"

"That's actually Haram. So we can't support that. So, sit down, you know what I'm saying? Respectfully, like, in a very respectful manner, sit down. We can't support it. Go do Bumblebee or Optimus Prime somewhere else, you can do whatever you want, but don't put it up across me."

After his "transphobic" comments, his OSRS Group Ironman (GIM) disbanded. One of the members, named Hanner, used their Twitter and Discord accounts to express their thoughts on the matter, stating:

"I won't be continuing with the hardcore Group Ironman series nor will the others, and we're gonna disband. What happened this weekend with the transphobia and hate towards other creators isn't the right thing to go forward with."

hanner @hanner sharing this here also sharing this here also https://t.co/ENzJfmp2ee

During his most recent livestream, Omar briefly spoke about a player (@JagexTrident) who was recently promoted to a moderator and appeared to be one of the individuals advocating for his suspension.

Here's what the community said

News of Odablock's ban quickly spread across the popular livestreaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Numerous fans commented in response, noting that the controversy surrounding his recent behavior likely played a role in his suspension. Here are some of the top comments:

A few users supported Jagex for taking the initiative in enforcing their rules:

Some users accused the developers of selectively banning people. However, these comments were met with replies from other users who pointed out that Jagex has fairly clear terms of service, which they're free to enforce as they see fit:

Odablock recently re-tweeted a post where it stated that he had offered to leave his OSRS group voluntarily and that his remarks were mere "jokes." It remains to be seen if the status of his recent bans will change anytime soon.

