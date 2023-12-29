"Of course, I'm talking to everyone" - Popular CS2 streamer OhnePixel seemingly leaks his move to Kick

Popular Counter-Strike 2 Twitch streamer Mark "OhnePixel" has seemingly leaked his move to Kick. During a livestream on December 28, 2023, the content creator reviewed his Discord chat logs, where a message by a user "o..." wrote that the Stake-backed livestreaming platform wanted to "revisit offers." Their message reads:

"King, also, Kick wants to revisit offers."

When OhnePixel realized he had inadvertently showcased the message, he quickly hid his Discord client and said:

"Oh, shizzle! Did I just leak something? Guys, oh no! It's not... (the streamer bursts out laughing) bro, it was... guys, chill! Of course, I'm talking to everyone."

The streamer also claimed that he planned to announce something the following day:

"Tomorrow, the announcement is - I'm not going to say it. Calm down. Bro, oh, my days! Why is it right there?! Of course, I'm talking to, like... oh, my days. Guys, nothing leaked. Nothing leaked! Bro, you all are so stupid."

"This chat is tripping" - Twitch streamer OhnePixel responds after seemingly leaking his move to Kick, fans react

OhnePixel was an hour into his livestream on December 28, 2023, watching YouTube investigator Coffeezilla's video. As mentioned earlier, he showcased his Discord chat logs, where a message about Kick wanting to "revisit offers" appeared.

After asserting that "nothing was leaked," the Counter-Strike 2 content creator said:

"Guys, chill! Oh, my god - this chat is tripping, bro! You all are so stupid, I swear, bro. Of course, I'm talking to f**king, like, we're talking about... it was the... I was talking about all of us. Like, there's always things going on in the back. It doesn't mean - oh, my days! Oh, bro, tomorrow - oh, my days. Bro, you all are so stupid, I swear."

OhnePixel's clip was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and has since garnered significant traction. Redditor u/SlowMissiles wrote they had "no issues" with the streamer shifting platforms. However, they expressed their dissatisfaction with him for not broadcasting for a month, despite his assurance that he would "come back the next day":

Another viewer speculated that the 25-year-old would host "Stake-sponsored" Counter-Strike 2 case openings:

OhnePixel is a prominent Twitch personality, boasting over one million followers on his channel. In addition to playing Counter-Strike for over 4,860 hours, the streamer has also played Grand Theft Auto 5, Minecraft, Fortnite, Dark and Darker, and Pummel Party.