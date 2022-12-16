"Oh my god!": Asmongold reacts to Chris Metzen joining World of Warcraft development team

Zack "Asmongold" is happy to hear that OG Warcraft developer Chris Metzen is joining the World of Warcraft team as a creative advisor after his retirement six years ago.

As a veteran MMO streamer on Twitch, Asmongold is a pillar of the World of Warcraft community. He has racked up over 6,000 hours of streaming time playing the game on his main channel, becoming one of the biggest content creators associated with the title.

In a recent livestream, the OTK co-founder read a tweet announcing the news of Metzen's return. After reading it, he exclaimed:

"Oh my god, oh my f*cking god!"

Asmongold praises decision to bring back Chris Metzen to World of Warcraft team

While reacting to the latest Elon Musk drama about the ElonJet ban, Asmongold caught wind of an announcement from John Hight, the General Manager of Warcraft at Blizzard Entertainment. The announcement was about Chris Metzen's return to the company to work on World of Warcraft.

At first, the streamer was in disbelief:

"What's this here, Chris Metzen joined WoW? Wait, what?"

The Texan content creator immediately went on Twitter to check out the veracity of the news. Gradually, his incredulity changed to an expression of delight as he started reading the press release retweeted by World of Warcraft:

"It is with great joy that I announce Chris Metzen has joined the Warcraft Leadership Team as Creative Advisor. Chris's focus initially will be on World of Warcraft, then his work will expand to other projects across this growing franchise."

The press release notes Metzen's contributions towards forming the Warcraft universe in the 90s. It also recognized the value of his return to the company as a creative advisor on future World of Warcraft projects:

"Chris was one of the original team members working on the Warcraft universe back when it began in 1994, and we are so happy to be reuniting him with the world he helped create."

Asmongold was pleased with the development, saying:

"Wow, um. That is really cool. Holy sh*t! Like, I don't even really know what to say. I'm almost in shock. That sounds odd but I am. What the f*ck?"

Timestamp 2:03:55

Here's how the Twitch star responded to an audience member who asked whether this would be good for the franchise:

"I would say that this is good. Yeah, I mean, Chris Metzen was one of the main guys that originally like, did WoW. You know like, he was Thrall back in the day... he was one of the main world builders for the game. Yeah, we need him on Allcraft, true. And now he's coming back as a creator? Holy f*ck man."

Fan reactions

The community took the news of Chris Metzen's return well, and Asmongold's reaction to the announcement was fully supported by most of his fans. Here are some fan reactions to the news:

Chat celebrating Chris Metzen's return

Fans love the news

World of Warcraft recently released a new expansion titled Dragonflight, which has been well-received by the player base. Read a full review of the expansion here.

