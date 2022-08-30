“Oh! She back” - Pokimane reveals her September 1 streaming schedule after month-long hiatus, fans go wild

After a month-long hiatus, popular Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has announced her upcoming streaming schedule. The content creator, who took a comprehensive break from streaming to prioritize her well-being, is now ready to return on September 1, 2022.

On August 28, taking to her second Twitter handle, the streamer posted a schedule for her first-day broadcast, highlighting a Valorant match and an all-girl plateup stream with YouTube Gaming star Valkyrae, Leslie, and Miyoung.

Expressing her excitement, Talia Mar, another prominent streamer and fan of Pokimane, commented:

Talia Mar reacted to her streaming update (Image via Imane/Twitter)

Twitter reacts to Pokimane's Twitch return after a month-long hiatus

Back in July, Pokimane had cited her mental health as the reason for taking a short break from social media. However, the break is now all over, and she is ready to make her comeback on the Amazon-owned platform.

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer announced her streaming schedule on her alternative Twitter handle. Coupled with that, fans are also excited to see her new streaming backdrop, with the latest one revealed over a year ago. The room tour video was a colossal hit on YouTube, boasting over 2.2 million views and thousands of comments.

Whilst embarking on a new streaming chapter, Pokimane tried something different for her upcoming broadcast. The streamer will collaborate with her fans and followers for a Valorant livestream. Interested participants who wanted to stream alongside her just had to drop their names in the reply section.

Coupled with that, notable reactions pertained to her collaboration with Valkyrae, Miyoung and Leslie. One viewer even listed each of their hilarious ideosyncrasies.

Unsurprisingly, the tweet racked up thousands of likes in no time. Here's what viewers had to say:

Twitter reacts to Imane's return to Twitch (Image via Imane/Twitter)

A few Twitter reactions pertained to her fan collaborations (Image via Imane/Twitter)

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer will go live on her Twitch channel this Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 12:00 PM PST/ 3:00 PM EST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul