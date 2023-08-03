"Om*g it's real" - KSI trolls Jake Paul after allegedly leaked DMs "expose" the YouTuber

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is currently on the receiving end of heavy trolling, particularly from JJ "KSI," also a YouTuber-cum-boxer and is among his biggest online rivals. For context, on August 1, MMA fighter Dillon Danis leaked private DMs he received from Shane Mosley (Jake's coach). The messages alleged that Jake would only fight Dillon if he were not at 100% fitness.
Dillon Danis later shared a screen recording of his phone, confirming the authenticity of the DMs he received from Shane. Naturally, this sparked a wave of trolls and jibes at Jake, especially from JJ, who reacted:
"OM*G IT'S REAL"
What did leak messages say about Jake Paul? KSI and online community in stitches
Jake Paul, who is scheduled to fight MMA fighter Nate Diaz later this month, was left red-faced after Dillon Danis leaked private messages he received from his coach several years ago. According to one of the messages sent by Shane:
"Doubt Jake (Paul) will make the fight with you (Dillon Danis) if he knows your knee is good tho so keep it on the low if you really trying to make the fight."
The screenshots also go on to reveal that Dillon wanted a couple of extra months for his recovery, upon which Shane alleged:
"He doesn't want you to have time to heal."
He later shared a screen recording of the chat exchanges to further verify the authenticity of his earlier post. He posted:
Naturally, this sparked a wave of trolls. Jake has already remarked on the topic, suggesting that the DMs were fake. However, KSI, the Sidemen member, spared no time to troll him by posting this:
Interestingly, Jake Paul was recently seen without Shane during a public practice session. Fans captured the moment and shared it online. However, it's unclear at the moment if he has indeed parted ways with Shane, his coach:
What did the rest of the community say?
KSI was not the only notable personality to respond to the tweet exposed by Dillon Danis. Here are some other notable reactions to the post:
It seems that talks about a potential fight between Jake Paul and KSI are ongoing, even though both of them have scheduled fights in the coming weeks. Jake Paul is set to take on Nate Diaz this month, while KSI is preparing to fight Tommy Fury in October.