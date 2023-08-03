"Om*g it's real" - KSI trolls Jake Paul after allegedly leaked DMs "expose" the YouTuber

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is currently on the receiving end of heavy trolling, particularly from JJ "KSI," also a YouTuber-cum-boxer and is among his biggest online rivals. For context, on August 1, MMA fighter Dillon Danis leaked private DMs he received from Shane Mosley (Jake's coach). The messages alleged that Jake would only fight Dillon if he were not at 100% fitness.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Full Proof - Jake Paul's head coach claimed that Jake never intended to fight me unless I was handicapped, and he would dodge the fight if I were healthy. pic.twitter.com/Gx8yWFLxVw

Dillon Danis later shared a screen recording of his phone, confirming the authenticity of the DMs he received from Shane. Naturally, this sparked a wave of trolls and jibes at Jake, especially from JJ, who reacted:

"OM*G IT'S REAL"

What did leak messages say about Jake Paul? KSI and online community in stitches

Jake Paul, who is scheduled to fight MMA fighter Nate Diaz later this month, was left red-faced after Dillon Danis leaked private messages he received from his coach several years ago. According to one of the messages sent by Shane:

"Doubt Jake (Paul) will make the fight with you (Dillon Danis) if he knows your knee is good tho so keep it on the low if you really trying to make the fight."

The screenshots also go on to reveal that Dillon wanted a couple of extra months for his recovery, upon which Shane alleged:

"He doesn't want you to have time to heal."

He later shared a screen recording of the chat exchanges to further verify the authenticity of his earlier post. He posted:

Dillon Danis @dillondanis twitter.com/happypunchprom… stop the cap reason i’m not scrolling all the way down because there is more about how the fights are fixed but i don’t feel like dealing with a legal issue, i got training to do. pic.twitter.com/Z2BAwnWMnV

Naturally, this sparked a wave of trolls. Jake has already remarked on the topic, suggesting that the DMs were fake. However, KSI, the Sidemen member, spared no time to troll him by posting this:

Interestingly, Jake Paul was recently seen without Shane during a public practice session. Fans captured the moment and shared it online. However, it's unclear at the moment if he has indeed parted ways with Shane, his coach:

What did the rest of the community say?

KSI was not the only notable personality to respond to the tweet exposed by Dillon Danis. Here are some other notable reactions to the post:

Wade Plem @WadePlem



Shane sold out Jake HEAVY back then. It shows (according to Shane) Jake would be willing to skip on the Dillon fight for a compromised fighter like Ben. Not sure how much it means for the opponents after as every opponent has been… twitter.com/happypunchprom… BIG Grain of salt with this, but if it’s real..Shane sold out Jake HEAVY back then. It shows (according to Shane) Jake would be willing to skip on the Dillon fight for a compromised fighter like Ben. Not sure how much it means for the opponents after as every opponent has been… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Proper Loud Music @MamsTaylor Well I tried to tell y’all that jake wouldn’t fight JJ unless everything heavily favored him. Should have had JJ pretend he couldn’t walk or see and then the fight would be on. 🤦🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/happypunchprom…

Prabh Sandhu @PrabhhSandhu twitter.com/happypunchprom… This is 100% real but… does it even matter now? Jake fought Woodley, Anderson Silva & Tommy Fury. He clearly isn’t scared of competition

Wade Plem @WadePlem twitter.com/dillondanis/st… Well that’s pretty damn real.. like I said, shows what Jake’s teams mindset was back in 2020 and that they wanted to take the easier fight whether it was a hurt Dillon off the ACL or A hip surgery for Ben. Not sure how much it means now that he’s run the gauntlet of tougher… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

It seems that talks about a potential fight between Jake Paul and KSI are ongoing, even though both of them have scheduled fights in the coming weeks. Jake Paul is set to take on Nate Diaz this month, while KSI is preparing to fight Tommy Fury in October.