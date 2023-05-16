"On my soul that is cap": Kai Cenat calls out Adin Ross for lying about $40 million Kick contract

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who recently announced a show on Rumble with IShowSpeed, has called out Adin Ross for allegedly lying about a $40 million contract with Kick. In a recent stream on the Stake-owned platform, Ross told his viewers that he was hurt that the two streamers had gone to Rumble to make the show rather than the platform he streams on.

However, it appears that Adin was lying about the offer and the insane too-good-to-be-true million-dollar deal. In his most recent stream, Kai Cenat vehemently denied getting such an offer from Kick and repeated the words "cap" multiple times after revealing to his audience that it was not a legitimate leak:

"Chat, that's not an actual leak. Okay? That's not an actual leak my ni**a. Stop, that's actually cap! That's cap, on my soul. On my soul that is cap. What is he, what is he doing?!? Why is he doing that?"

"Adin lying, what else is new": Community reacts as Kai Cenat says Adin Ross lied about Kick offering him and IShowSpeed $40 million deals

After repeatedly refuting the claim that he and IShowSpeed were offered so much money from Kick, Kai Cenat also told his audience that he did not appreciate Adin Ross talking about it on his stream. His complaint was two-fold:

"Bro, first of all, here's the only thing I don't like. One, on my soul, that's cap. Two, even if it was an offer, why talk about it? Like, that's the only thing. I called him on stream. I called him on stream, because. For real bro, that's so weird bro. That's not good, bro like, what?"

For those wondering what exactly had been said by Adin Ross on his stream, here are the exact words the controversial streamer used upon hearing about the brand new The Kai 'N Speed Show:

"I'm hurt. I wanted Kai and Speed on Kick. I'm going to be honest. We originally offered, I think, Kai and Speed $40 million. I think Kai was $40 million and Speed was $40 million. They said no."

Kai Cenat's rant about Adin Ross lying about the $40 million dollar deal with Kick naturally caught the attention of the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail. One Redditor clearly did not think much of Ross, sarcastically commenting that his lying was nothing new, with many thinking he was salty they chose Rumble over Kick.

Here are some more reactions from the subreddit discussing the lies that Adin Ross has allegedly uttered in the past:

As such, Kai Cenat seemed quite happy with his move to Rumble for the show with IShowSpeed and has spoken at length about it on stream.

Not a lot of details about the Kai 'N Speed Show have been released, but it's slated to stream live on May 27 at 5 PM EST.

