Onision bids farewell after the demonetization of his YouTube channel

Gregory "Onision" Jackson, the YouTuber who gained recognition through his banana suit video, is now bidding farewell to YouTube after his three channels were demonetized on the platform.

YouTube pulled the plug on Onision and any further income that he could make on the platform, which includes all of his channels.

Onision has been a fairly notorious content creator on the platform for a while, mainly due to allegations of pedophilia, grooming, and unfiltered opinions. However, during 2019, substantial grooming and abuse allegations started to become very public.

Many wanted Onision off the platform, but he was still making money on YouTube, and he had been unbanned on Twitch in late 2020.

However, after Chris Hansen's final episode of In Real Life, a Discovery Plus show that he hosts, the allegations against Onision were examined closely, and apparently, the conclusion was very convincing.

It wasn't long after that YouTube sent Onision an email telling him that he would be demonetized on all three of his channels going forward.

Onision was removed for what YouTube phrased as "continued allegations of off-platform behavior related to child safety that could cause significant harm to the community."

The email was shown by Onision himself in a video that he titled "Farewell." It was a very brief video in which Onision showed the email and attempted to defend himself from the ongoing allegations against him. However, he seemed to genuinely accept defeat this time around, and bid farewell.

Advertisement

Onision's channel collapses amidst the very serious allegations against him

Much of the grooming allegations stem from Onision's ex Shiloh and the in-depth stories of a girl named Sarah.

Sarah has been interviewed in the past, which initially brought the allegations against Onision into the spotlight. However, her story reached more of the public when Chris Hansen took the story up. He announced that he would be investigating Onision with the FBI back in October.

Chris Hansen has been an authority on cracking down pedophiles ever since his time on To Catch a Predator. It's no wonder that the public has begun to take the situation even more seriously, and YouTube cut ties.

The allegations boil down to Onision and his spouse Kai Avaroe grooming underage fans, such as Sarah. After the initial stories were made public, more people came out to give their own stories about the couple and their grooming or abusive behavior.

Kai Avaroe has supposedly gone on to file for divorce with Onision, but there are calls to deplatform both of them. None of the allegations have gone to court, and no arrests have been made, so the public will have to wait for more information on the matter.