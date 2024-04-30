Online Jeweler TraxNYC makes a custom YouTube Diamond Play Button for MrBeast with real silver and gold

Jewelry influencer TraxNYC revealed a custom-made YouTube Diamond Play Button for Jimmy "MrBeast" in a recent video on TikTok and other platforms. Jimmy had seemingly challenged the jeweler to make such a thing, and the clip of TraxNYC unboxing their creation has now gone viral on social media, with fans resharing the video on several websites.

The famous jewelry influencer noted that they had been challenged to make it, and shared a clip of the famous YouTuber laying out the rules. As it turns out, TraxNYC had sent Jimmy a smaller YouTube Play Button with real diamonds a few months ago. For this challenge, MrBeast wanted them to make a bigger version of that:

"If I can challenge them to make whatever I want, I want this (pointing to the miniature Diamond Play Button) but the size of a real Play Button."

"It's an expensive piece": Jewelry YouTuber used real silver and gold to make MrBeast Diamond Play Button that opens up

In the short clip shared on social media platforms, the YouTuber noted how the whole project was custom-made and was not only a full-sized replica of a real Diamond Play Button on the outside, but that it opened up on the back to reveal custom-made memorabilia featuring MrBeast:

"So we made it! Turn it over, and it's got a surprise. Boom! So we made it special for Jimmy commemorating where he started. There was a video of him doing saran wrap, that is the first video that I had ever seen of him so we put that over here."

TraxNYC also included a snapshot of MrBeast's main YouTube channel, along with the popular content creator in the Willy Wonka costume to represent his Feastables chocolate bar brand:

"We put his whole channel over here, and at that time he had 170 million subscribers. Then of course we are repping his Feastables brand and so and so forth."

The project had started a few months ago. TraxNYC said he was unable to send the expensive project with real silver and gold over to MrBeast on time, but he invited him to come collect it from their shop:

"It's an expensive piece. It's made out of silver with a diamond Play Button here in gold. Me and my team worked on it. Unfortunately, we never got a chance to deliver it to Jimmy. So I hope this message at least finds you Jimmy and you and your fans get to see the hard work that we did."

The jeweler has put an enormous amount of work into the YouTube Diamond Play Button. While the YouTube page engraved onto its back says MrBeast has 170 million subscribers, readers should note that he is currently sitting at over 255 million subs on YouTube, just about 9.5 million shy of T-Series.