Sidemen's Miniminter reveals melting his YouTube Diamond Play button into smaller pieces to give to his wife and friends

Popular YouTuber Simon "Miniminter" has deliberately melted down his Diamond Play button, given to him by YouTube for reaching 10 million subscribers. He gave away the pieces to his wife Talia and fellow Sidemen members for helping him with his channel.

Miniminter released a video, titled 10 MILLION SUBSCRIBER SPECIAL!, on April 16, 2024, almost two years since he reached the milestone. The content creator said he reached the 10,000,000 subs mark on May 26, 2022, but has delayed a video about the Diamond Play Button all these years because he wanted to share his achievements with people who helped him through his journey.

To that end, Miniminter sent over the Play Button to be melted down and made into 10 miniature plaques. These plaques look like the button but are smaller so that he can give them to his wife Talia Mar, and fellow YouTubers, such as KSI, Vikkstar, and others.

"I'm going to cry": Talia Mar gets emotional after Miniminter explains why he melted down his Diamond Play Button

Expand Tweet

As a founding member of the Sidemen group, Miniminter is a highly popular internet personality not only in the UK but worldwide. Although he is mostly known for being part of the YouTube ensemble, he also has a solo channel that currently has over 10.3 million subscribers.

In a very selfless act, the 31-year-old essentially melted down the Diamond Play Button, which is reserved for YouTubers who cross the 10 million subscriber mark, explaining that the achievement does not belong only to him:

"I believe my main channel is not 10 million subscribers on my own."

Miniminter gave his reasons for melting the Diamond Play Button down to 10 pieces:

"I think that there are a lot of people who helped me with my channel, so you are one of them."

His wife, Talia Mar, almost cried when she realized that he was going to give everyone a piece:

"No, don't say anymore, no I'm emotional. It's so sentimental, oh no I am going to cry."

After calming down, she was handed the box with a piece from the Diamond Play Button. She then remarked:

"This is so cute. This is heavy! That is wild. Oh no, I am going to cry again."

In related news, MrBeast is currently locked in a subscriber battle with T-Series after the popular YouTuber crossed the 250 million sub mark, closing the gap between his channel and the Indian record label, which currently sits at 263 million subscribers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback