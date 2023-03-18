OpTic and Dr DisRespect collaborate to host a gaming event, new Deadrop gameplay showcased

OpTic Gaming collaborated with veteran streamer Guy "Dr DisRespect" to host an event showcasing gameplay and updates (Snapshot V) from his upcoming gaming project, Deadrop. Fans and gamers were excited to get a look at the highly anticipated game.

However, it is important for readers to note that Deadrop is still in its development phase. Thus, Snapshots or updates for the game may be few and far between. The development team is likely focusing on addressing significant issues and refining the game's features to ensure the best possible experience for players.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Dr Disrespect beats out 24 other players and wins his own game to end the night Dr Disrespect beats out 24 other players and wins his own game to end the night 🔥 https://t.co/VAkJJCEgJc

OpTic Gaming and Dr DisRespect gaming event reveals new Deadrop updates

The Snapshot V reveal for the upcoming game Deadrop took place in the Esports Stadium Arlington in Texas. In addition to having a live audience, the event was livestreamed on the Midnight Society YouTube channel, which belongs to Dr DisRespect's AAA Gaming Studio. Fans and gamers from around the world tuned in to check out the latest developments in the game.

The event showcased the Snapshot V update and its highly refined game mechanics. Players can equip weapon attachments by simply dragging and dropping, which is a much more streamlined and intuitive process.

Three matches were also played during the event, giving everyone the opportunity to see the game in action.

The final match was won by none other than Dr DisRespect himself, who put on an impressive display of skills and strategy. The live audience and the viewers tuned into the live stream were no doubt delighted.

Here's what the fans said

The gaming event attracted a lot of praise for the veteran streamer. Dr DisRespect has a large and dedicated following, and his fans were thrilled to see him in action, showcasing his expertise in the game. He employed different strategies and techniques to gain an advantage over his opponents in the matches.

Here are some of the notable reactions:

HTBEACH🇵🇱 @ArealonePL @JakeSucky @DrDisrespect I mean he's the best to ever do it and it's also his game. Are we suprised? Yayaya @JakeSucky @DrDisrespect I mean he's the best to ever do it and it's also his game. Are we suprised? Yayaya

R H @Rambo_Hair @JakeSucky



I do have faith in it in the long term. But by that point the masses will associate the game with the early stages. @DrDisrespect I’ll be honest. I’m a longtime supporter of the Doc, but I don’t think the games at the stage they should be showing it off and having people pay to play.I do have faith in it in the long term. But by that point the masses will associate the game with the early stages. @JakeSucky @DrDisrespect I’ll be honest. I’m a longtime supporter of the Doc, but I don’t think the games at the stage they should be showing it off and having people pay to play.I do have faith in it in the long term. But by that point the masses will associate the game with the early stages.

Although Deadrop is currently in its Beta version, people with the Game Pass can access it. The full version may be released later this year, but there is a possibility that it may not be available until 2024.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes