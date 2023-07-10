"Our top priority is consumer safety": PRIME responds after senator asked FDA to investigate KSI and Logan Paul's beverage company

KSI and Logan Paul's smash hit energy drink and hydration brand PRIME has recently come under fire after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer penned a letter asking the FDA to investigate the beverage for its caffeine content. The letter points out the aggressive marketing campaign targeted at the youth that may cause children to ingest drinks they should avoid.

With the controversy garnering traction online, a representative from PRIME has revealed to the press that they welcome any potential FDA probe as part of their pledge towards consumer safety. The rep stated:

"As a brand, our top priority is consumer safety, so we welcome discussions with the FDA or any other organization regarding suggested industry changes they feel are necessary in order to protect consumers."

As such, the spokesperson also pointed out that not all of their products are under scrutiny, noting their hydration and energy line of products vary greatly in content.

"Very important to make the distinction between the two products": PRIME representative clarifies caffeine controversy that may lead to FDA investigation

For those out of the loop, Logan Paul and KSI, the two popular YouTubers and boxing rivals, set aside their differences back in 2022 and launched the beverage company. Since their initial launch in the US, they have successfully expanded overseas to several places in Europe, including the UK, and across the world in Australia. During the launch in the land down under, Logan revealed they had sold over $250 million worth of PRIME drinks in their first year.

The high popularity, however, was one of the major concerns raised by Schumer in his letter to the FDA, where he called the drinks this year's summer sensation. He pointed out that PRIME has two very similar products in their look and flavors, one of which has a lot of caffeine. With many pediatric boards in the US and elsewhere designating caffeine as harmful for children, Schumer has invited a probe.

In response, a company representative has told the Hindustan Times that the two products, one called Hydration and the other Energy Drinks, are distinct and come in separate packaging:

"It is very important to make the distinction between the two products because they are vastly different. We started PRIME last year with the launch of Hydration, a healthier sports drink alternative that comes in a bottle. PRIME Energy, sold in a can, dropped in 2023 and contains a comparable amount of caffeine to other top-selling energy drinks."

The spokesperson also notes that the Energy drink cans clearly indicate that they are not for children under 18. Here is a clip from their Instagram where the founders, Logan Paul and KSI, explain the difference between the two.

Although the spokesperson claims the amount of caffeine is comparable to other top-selling brands, a quick comparison with Red Bull shows that one can of PRIME Energy drink has 200mg of caffeine, almost twice the amount in a Red Bull (110 mg). Readers should note that FDA is yet to officially start or assent to an investigation.

Poll : 0 votes