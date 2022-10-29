Overwatch 2 announces Hero nerfs in upcoming patch: Zarya, Genji, D.Va, and more

Overwatch 2 came out recently. Despite being buggy at launch, the game saw a massive surge in the number of players over the next few days. That said, the title isn't without its issues. One of the prime problems that the game has seen so far concerns the unbalanced hero pool. To make things right in this regard, the developers have finally announced certain nerfs for the upcoming patch.

Bastion was a broken hero. He was so overpowered that he had to be completely removed from the game for a good while. Presently, some characters are extremely strong, while others are super weak. And this a problem the upcoming patch looks to fix to a certain extent.

Certain Overwatch 2 heroes to get nerfed in upcoming patch

Overwatch Cavalry 🎃 @OverwatchCaval



The Overwatch Team are making some tactical adjustments meant to bring current standouts like DVa, Zarya, Genji, and Sombra more in line with the rest of the roster.



Read More: Overwatch 2 Hero Balance Developer Update 🛠The Overwatch Team are making some tactical adjustments meant to bring current standouts like DVa, Zarya, Genji, and Sombra more in line with the rest of the roster.Read More: us.forums.blizzard.com/en/overwatch/e… Overwatch 2 Hero Balance Developer Update 🛠The Overwatch Team are making some tactical adjustments meant to bring current standouts like DVa, Zarya, Genji, and Sombra more in line with the rest of the roster.🔗 Read More: us.forums.blizzard.com/en/overwatch/e… https://t.co/jgr0ZEubP7

The developers have finally addressed the concerns of the community and are planning to release a patch to fix the pertinent issues that the game is witnessing. Here is the list of heroes that will be receiving a nerf in the upcoming update, along with the alterations that they will be seeing:

Sombra

Hack ability lockout duration reduced from 1.75 to 1.5 seconds

Hacked enemies are no longer valid targets for hacking for the duration of the effect

Hacked damage multiplier reduced from 40 to 25%

Genji

Maximum ammo reduced from 30 to 24

Shuriken damage reduced from 29 to 27

Zarya

Barrier duration reduced from 2.5 to 2 seconds

Barrier cooldown increased from 10 to 11 seconds

D.va

Fusion Cannon spread increased from 3.5 to 3.75

Boosters impact damage reduced from 25 to 15

Kiriko

Swift Step invulnerability duration reduced from 0.4 to 0.25 seconds

All these nerfs will hit the servers on November 15, which is over two weeks from now. What's interesting is the fact that Genji has been receiving continuous downgrades, much to the disappointment of the community. However, the developers are yet to do anything about Sojourn, a hero that the community believes is completely broken at this point.

Moreover, given that the game has been out for a while now, it's hard to understand why the nerfs are taking so long to arrive. Considering how unbalanced the characters are, such changes should have made their way to the title sooner.

Other Overwatch 2 news

It was recently discovered that some really problematic custom rooms exist in Overwatch 2. They propagated some disturbing themes and were accessible to anyone and everyone who had a code. Blizzard is yet to make a statement regarding this. And while the company has removed the game room from the Discover tab, those who have the code will still be able to access it, which is what a major part of the community was unhappy about.

Custom rooms and private lobbies have always been a part of most live-service games, but they're generally moderated strictly by the developers. This, however, doesn't seem to be the case with Overwatch 2, which is being seen as the main issue here.

Poll : 0 votes