Overwatch 2 Season 8 Battle Pass buyers may have to double dip for the Winter Fair BP

Season 8 of Overwatch 2 is here, allowing players to grind for new skins and other cosmetics. However, fresh controversy could be looming on the horizon, potentially putting developer Blizzard Entertainment in a bad light once again. As detailed by YouTuber Master Ian Gamer, the upcoming Winter Wonderlands event is set to feature a mini-Battle Pass independent of the seasonal BP.

This will likely cause backlash from fans as they will have to spend more on a separate Battle Pass. Here are the details.

Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland will have a separate, cheaper Battle Pass of its own

As mentioned in the video, the upcoming event will feature a Winter Fair - an event-exclusive Battle Pass where players can spend earned tickets on tracks to earn different Legendary cosmetics. However, the BP has been divided into free and Premium segments, with the latter allowing players to earn more tickets.

This will likely be the only way to get all cosmetics listed in the Fair Battle Pass. However, this also means players will need to spend an additional 500 Overwatch coins to buy it. There is no other way to purchase the Premium tier, so in total, players will be spending 1,500 Coins to get both the Seasonal and event Battle Passes in Overwatch 2.

The Winter Fair is part of the Winter Wonderland event, which will arrive within a couple of weeks in Overwatch 2. Besides the new BP, there will also be brand-new Holiday-themed Legendary cosmetics available for purchase in the in-game shop. Since the holiday event is not yet live and the Winter Fair is currently inaccessible, most players may not have caught wind of this.

But when it does, we could see players fuming at the developer's move. Even then, it is unlikely any changes will be made to the Winter Fair BP. Stay tuned for more updates.

Overwatch 2 Season 8, "Call of the Hunt," is live now on all platforms, including PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.