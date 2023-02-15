Overwatch 2 will finally prevent lower-ranked players from getting into high-ranked lobbies

Popular competitive hero shooter Overwatch 2 hasn’t been the fairest when it comes to matchmaking and ranked games, causing fans to call out Blizzard multiple times. Season 3’s matchmaking improvements were targeted at satisfying the gaps in the game's Competitive Play, but they also had an unpopular effect.

Ever since Season 3 launched, many players have reportedly been facing massive rank disparity in matches. Fortunately, Blizzard has managed to address the temporary issue, according to a company spokesperson.

According to Aaron Keller, the team started rolling out fixes to prevent lower skilled players from ending up in high ranked matches today. He will talk more about this in an upcoming blog post

A few hours ago, Aaron Keller, Overwatch 2’s game director, posted a Twitter thread stating that the developers are rolling out fixes to counter a highly reported matchmaker issue plaguing the game since the Season 3 update.

Once the fixes are deployed, lower-ranked players should see lesser instances of being placed in high-ranked lobbies (or vice versa).

Overwatch 2’s infamous matchmaking bug triggered by the Season 3 update is receiving fixes

Aaron Keller @aaronkellerOW Earlier today we started rolling out fixes for an issue where players from a much lower skill tier would get pulled into higher skill games. We'll continue to monitor and make additional changes if needed. Thank you all for your patience!

Overwatch 2’s Season 3 brought about multiple changes to the matchmaking system, including the matchmaker and the competitive update. It also improved the UI for players to view their progress towards a competitive update at all times.

News bearer Aaron Keller promised to share all the positive impact that Season 3’s matchmaking changes had on the game. He also talked about how the improvements caused an unfavorable byproduct, resulting in a massive tier disparity in Overwatch 2 games.

Keller said:

“For context we made several changes to matchmaking in S3. We'll cover these and their impact (generally, really positive) in the next blog update. A byproduct of these changes was pulling gold players into GM lobbies. That's what these fixes are targeted at.”

Today’s fixes are targeted at mitigating the bug, causing gold players to spawn into GrandMaster lobbies. Players should not see any more issues in this aspect once the fixes are completely rolled out.

Keller also mentioned that the team would keep a close eye on the “rank disparity” fixes they deployed and promised to add additional changes if needed:

“Earlier today we started rolling out fixes for an issue where players from a much lower skill tier would get pulled into higher skill games. We'll continue to monitor and make additional changes if needed. Thank you all for your patience!”

Aaron Keller @aaronkellerOW For context we made several changes to matchmaking in S3. We'll cover these and their impact(generally, really positive) in the next blog update. A byproduct of these changes was pulling gold players into GM lobbies. That's what these fixes are targeted at.

Competitive shooters like Overwatch 2 are all fun and games until a player reaches high ranks. It’s undoubtedly difficult for lower-ranked or new players to keep up with higher-ranked teammates or opponents who take competitive games seriously and are more skillful.

Fortunately, some much-needed fixes have been deployed to counter the recent matchmaker bug in Overwatch, and players shouldn’t face an issue any further.

If you do come across a similar bug, make sure to report it using the Bug Report Forum [us.forums.blizzard.com/en/overwatch/c/bug-report/9] for Overwatch 2.

