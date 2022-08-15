PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC details revealed: Frame rate, resolution, file size, and more

Bandai Namco's iconic PAC-MAN series was revealed to be making a comeback, courtesy of Nintendo's most recent Direct Mini showcase. Called PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC, the upcoming game is a remake of the classic PAC-MAN World game on the original PlayStation. Featuring brand new visuals and mechanics, old fans are sure to find lots to love in this charming 3D platformer.

Following this, the game was revealed to be coming to other platforms as well. Now that the release date of August 26 is rapidly approaching, the performance and file size metrics for all versions of the game have been revealed by the publisher. Here is everything you need to know.

Relive nostalgia with PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC

The game targets native resolutions across all platforms, which includes the Nintendo Switch as well. On PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch (Docked mode), players can expect to see a native 1920 x 1080 resolution. Meanwhile, the handheld mode on the Nintendo Switch operates at 1280 x 720 or 720p.

Current-gen machines i.e., the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, will run the game at 4K 3840 X 2160. This applies to Xbox Series S as well, and surprisingly, even to the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X variants. As expected, PC will be versatile with the game's resolutions. However, it seems like 4K will be the maximum resolution that players can achieve in PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC.

Frame rates have more parity across most platforms. All consoles, besides the Nintendo Switch, will render at a target of 60 FPS. This includes the PlayStation 4 (as well as the PlayStation 4 Pro model), PlayStation 5, Xbox One (as well as the Xbox One X model), and Xbox Series X|S. Obviously, this applies to PC as well.

Meanwhile, the Super Mario publisher's portable hybrid will only offer a 30 FPS experience in either Portable or Docked modes. Given that it is targeting native resolution, this makes sense, but perhaps the studio could have implemented a Performance Mode on the Nintendo Switch to provide an experience closer to other systems for the player's benefit.

With regards to storage, there's not much to complain about as it is a small game by modern standards. Here is how it looks for each platform:

PC: 5.1 GB

PS4: 5.1 GB

PS5: 4.8 GB

XB1: 3.7 GB

XSX: 5.6 GB

All platforms offer up to four save slots for those interested in replaying PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC. With less than two weeks to go, are you looking forward to saving PAC-MAN's family from the Ghosts again on August 26, 2022? With new mechanics and varied set pieces, from kart-racing to shoot 'em up, the remake certainly looks promising.

