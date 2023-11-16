Pakistan’s AgonXi8 Esports signs PUBG Mobile veteran Crypto

AgonXi8 Esports has signed PUBG Mobile veteran Crypto to their squad. The Pakistani club was recently eliminated from the ongoing PMGC 2023 after a below-par performance in the group stage. The organization revealed the signing through their social media and stated:

"Introducing the electrifying addition to Agonxi8 Esports: Crypto. Ready to redefine the game and conquer new heights."

PUBG Mobile star Crypto joins AgonXi8 Esports

Raja "Crypto" Haseeb has played for many national and international organizations and is arguably one of the best Pakistani PUBG Mobile athletes. The 19-year-old star was previously a member of Twisted Minds, a Saudi Arabian esports organization.

It is noteworthy that before going abroad in mid-2022, he was associated with i8 Esports. In the last three years, he has contested a number of grand PUBG Mobile events, including the World League and the Pro Leagues.

From July 2022 to January 2023, Crypto represented Unicorns of Love, a European organization. His team finished fourth in the Pro League Western Europe Fall and 11th in the PMPL European Championship Fall.

On March 17, 2023, Twisted Minds signed Crypto. The club conquered the Saudi eLeague 2023 Season 1 in emphatic fashion. For their magnificent achievement in this event, Tencent also invited them to the World League this year, where they ranked 16th on the overall scoreboard.

AgonXi8 Esports' recent performances

AgonXi8 Esports has dominated the national competitions over the past two years. The fan-favorite club has won three PUBG Mobile Pro League Pakistan titles in a row. The UZM-led squad earned the most points in their regional PMPLs this year and booked a spot in the Global Championship.

However, i8 Esports didn't deliver the performance they wanted at the PMGC 2023. The side was seeded in the Group Green for the initial phase, where they collected only 85 points in 24 games and ended their campaign in 15th position.

Following their disappointing showcasing, the Pakistani team said goodbye to two key members of the roster, Ghost and Blade. With the addition of Crypto, the organization will prepare itself for the next season and will look to make a strong comeback.