PMGC 2023 Group Green Day 4: Overall standings, qualified teams for Grand Finals and Survival Stage

The fourth and final day of the PMGC Group Green came to an end on November 5, 2023. Brazil's Loops Esports came out on top with 220 points and four Chicken Dinners. Their counterpart Alpha7 Esports finished them in second place with 204 points. Stalwart Esports slipped to third place with 198 points. These three squads seized their spots in the Grand Finals, scheduled for December 8 to 10, 2023.

Reject fought until the very end, but unfortunately, they held fourth place with 188 points. Persija Evos and Madbulls were fifth and sixth with 158 and 139 points respectively. Gaimin Gladiators and Quest managed to finish in the top 11. China's Tianba, Falcon, Bra, AgonxI8, and Xerxia have been eliminated from the PMGC 2023 as they were in the bottom five.

Qualified teams for PMGC Grand Finals from Group Green

Loops Esports Alpha7 Esports Stalwart Esports

Overall standings of Group Green (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Qualified teams for Survival Stage

Reject Persija Evos Madbulls D'Xavier Alter Ego Melise Esports Gaimin Gladiators Quest Esports

Day 4 overview

Match 19 - Sanhok

Gaimin Gladiators put on a remarkable show in the first encounter of Day 4, registering a terrific 21-point victory. Madbulls, AgonxI8, and Reject achieved 12 points each after playing wisely throughout the battle.

Match 20 - Erangel

Alpha7 Esports’ amazing rotation helped them grab a 21-point Chicken Dinner. Madbulls and Tianba added 14 and 12 points to their respective pockets. Persija Evos also had a decent battle, plundering 10 points.

Match 21 - Erangel

Quest Esports enjoyed a 21-kill triumph in the third game of Day 4. Alpha7 Esports kept up their consistent performance and added 12 points to their tally. Tianba and D’Xavier got 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 22 - Erangel

Japan’s Reject showcased an awesome performance in the last Erangel game of the PMGC Group Green and pulled off a 22-point victory. Quest, Alpha7, and Gladiators gained 13, 12, and 10 points respectively.

Match 23 - Miramar

Alter Ego displayed a much-needed comeback in the penultimate game with taking a 19-point Chicken Dinner. Brazilian squads Loops Esports and Alpha7 collected 17 and 9 points, respectively. Stalwart was eliminated with six points.

Match 24 - Miramar

Reject was the winner of the last battle of the PMGC Group Green with 21 points. Alpha 7 also did well to get 14 points. Madbull and Persija Evos secured nine and eight points, respectively.