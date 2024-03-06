“Pay me back when you have it” - xQc claims controversial streamer ItsSliker reached out to him to repay his debt

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" shared an unexpected update about ItsSliker, a name familiar to many in the streaming community. For those unaware, ItsSliker was a Twitch streamer who found himself in a big controversy back in September 2022, having amassed over $200,000 in debt as a result of his gambling addiction. He had borrowed money from several individuals within the streaming community.

Later, with Felix's and YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren's collaborative effort, they raised over $250,000 from their resources to compensate ItsSliker's victims. Today (March 6), Felix disclosed that ItsSliker had reached out to him a couple of months ago, likely in January 2024, to discuss repaying his debt. Felix also revealed what he said to him:

"Pay me back when you have it."

"He was talking about paying me back" - xQc reveals conversation with ItsSliker

xQc has disclosed that controversial streamer ItsSliker, who was banned from Twitch after his gambling drama, reached out to him a couple of months ago. Felix revealed that ItsSliker wanted to discuss repayment. He said:

"Guys, he (ItsSliker) reached out to me like, I think, two months ago and he was like, 'Yo bro...,' I don't remember what he said actually. I think he was talking about paying me back."

(Timestamp: 01:02:50)

Felix also revealed his response, stating how he urged ItsSliker to pay him back when he actually had the money and also reminded him that he did not pay the victims as a favor but rather out of their concern for the victims:

"And I'm like, 'Pay back when you have it. Make it like a side goal or whatever.' I told him it was about the people who got scammed and it wasn't about bailing him out. It did bail him out. But it was never about bailing him out. It was about bailing the victims out. That was the main goal."

Fans react to the clip

The clip was shared to xQc's official clips channel on YouTube, which garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of them:

Fans react to the clip of Felix discussing his conversation with ItsSliker (Image via YouTube/xQc Clips)

Speaking of Felix, the streamer was recently invited to join fellow Kick streamer Adin Ross in Miami. Adin has offered to co-host various game shows and streaming-related events with the French-Canadian if he were to shift there.