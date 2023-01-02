Payday 3: Expected release date, gameplay, story, and more

Payday 3 is one of the most-anticipated first-person shooter games that's set to have its official launch later this year. The title recently received a teaser trailer where its logo was revealed along with a release window that puts it somewhere in the middle of 2023.

Furthermore, the trailer revealed a fair amount of co-op action that fans have come to expect, as it's indeed one of the franchise's biggest selling points.

It has been almost ten years since Payday 2's official launch, with one of the biggest reasons behind the sequel's delayed release being the developers' financial troubles.

With their newly signed publishers Prime Matter, it would seem that development is well underway, with both Overkill Software and Starbreeze Studios announcing that Payday 3 will see an official release for both PC and consoles sometime in 2023. Hopefully, fans will be treated to an official release date in the near future.

How will Payday 3 play out?

Unfortunately, there's not much information about Payday 3's gameplay due to the lack of reveal videos that the game has had. The title's recent reveal trailer provided very few details on what players can expect when it comes to gameplay.

Nevertheless, it’s certain that the upcoming entry will improve upon most of the co-op elements, something that has made this franchise extremely popular within the community. The trailer provided a brief in-game look at a large cityscape, which is most likely the setting in which the title's narrative will take place.

Much like with the gameplay elements, very little is known about the game's narrative and the story that Payday 3 will be based around. However, considering that it's a direct sequel, it has already been confirmed that Payday 3 will be taking place several years after the crew’s reign over Washington, D.C. came to an end.

Reportedly, they will come out of retirement early and assemble the squad once again. As a result, players should be able to enjoy the newest narrative with the original four characters of Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf. This time around, the situation is going to be quite different in comparison to when they were running things in Washington, D.C.

Times have certainly changed with the arrival of the digital age, key elements such as the Dark Web and cryptocurrency, and the implementation of mass surveillance systems, making their jobs significantly harder. But with new challenges comes new opportunities for the crew.

