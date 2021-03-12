Peacekeeper Elite Championship (PEC) 2021: Official announcement, schedule, prize pool, and more

During the opening ceremony of the Peacekeeper Elite League 2021 Season 1, the Game for Peace(Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) announced the Peacekeeper Elite Championship(PEC) 2021.

PEC 2021

Unlike the previous two seasons, the event will take place in the middle of the year i.e in the month of July. The champions of PEL 2021 Season 1 and Season 2 will directly qualify to PEC 2021, where they will meet top invited teams from around the world. The tournament will be hosted at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, and will boast a massive prize pool of 12 million Yuan(1.85 million USD).

Peacekeeper Elite Championship (PEC) 2019

The first edition of PEC was held in Xi'an City on 28th and 29th December 2019. The tournament boasted a massive prize pool of 430K USD and was won by X-QuestF(now Nova XQF). Three popular teams from India, Soul, Fnatic, and SynerGE, also took part in the tournament.

Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2020:-

The second edition of the PEC took place in Shanghai on 14th and 15th November 2020. The prize pool saw a massive increase to 12 million Yuan (around 1.8 million USD). The top four teams from the Chinese region battled against 11 top invited outfits from all around the globe. Nova XQF defended the title and took home around 750k USD.

Apart from PEC 2021, Game for Peace also announced a substantial increase in the total prize pool for the Peacekeeper Elite 2021 tournaments. This year, the total prize pool on offer will be 200 million Yuan(around 30.8 million USD or 222 Crore INR), which is 60% the tournament performance bonus and 40% the club influence bonus.

2021 will also see an additional season of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL S4). The first league is scheduled from 11th March to 18th April, with the season set to be played around May and June. The third season will happen in August and September, and the fourth and final season will take place in October and November.

Game for Peace also announced a new tournament, the Peace Elite Asia Invitational Tournament(PEI), where top teams from all over Asia will battle each other. The event is expected to take place in late April, where the top two teams of the PEL 2021 S1(champions and runner up), along with the top teams from various leagues around Asia(a total of 12 teams), will participate.

Annual points system

The final announcement about a new annual points system has been announced as well, where each team will be awarded a specific number of points after each season of the PEL.

The top two teams with the highest cumulative points will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021m which is set to take place in December 2021.