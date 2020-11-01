PUBG Mobile: PEC 2020 Tournament teams and date announced

Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2020, aka PEC 2020, the most prestigious tournament in PUBG Mobile Esports, will see its second edition starting from 14th November, 2020. PEC 2020 features a massive prize pool of ¥ 12,000,000 CNY (≃1.78M USD).

The tournament will be a LAN affair and will take place in Shanghai, China, at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Complex. It will feature top teams from around the world who will battle it out for the ultimate prize. The tournament has been scheduled for 14th and 15th November.

PEC is an official Game for Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) tournament, in which top teams around the world battle it out with leading Chinese teams for a huge prize pool and title. VSPN will be the official organizers of the tournament

The tournament will showcase 15 teams from around the world, with 11 teams being direct invitees to the tournament. The remaining three teams will be from the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL), the regional Chinese PUBG tournament.

Two of the four teams have been qualified from the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) Season 3 as the winners and runners up of the tournament. The third and fourth Chinese teams have been qualified on the basis of the annual point system (PEL S1+ S2 + S3).

PEC 2020 Teams

Featured teams in PEC 2020:

Qualified teams:

1. 4AM (4 Angry Men) - (Winners of PEL S3 2020)

2. ELG (Elite Esports) - (Runners up of PEL S3 2020)

3. Nova XQF (2nd rank on annual point system)

4. RNG (3rd rank on annual point system)

annual point system (PEL S1 + S2 + S3)

Invited teams:

1. King of Gamers Club (KOG)-Thailand

2. Futbolist –Turkey

3. Unicorns of Love (UOL) - Europe

4. Loops Esports – Brazil

5. NAVI (Natus Vincere) - CIS Region

6. Wildcard Gaming – USA

7. Team Umbra – Europe Region

8. Team T1 – South Korea

9. Tempo Storm – USA

10. Reject Scarlet – Japan

11. Valdus the Murder – Thailand

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a strict rule of 28 days of quarantine for every global team attending the PEC 2020 tournament. Fourteen days of quarantine on arrival at Shangai and 14 days of quarantine after the teams go back to their respective countries.

The competition in the tournament is expected to be fierce as it has always been when it comes to Chinese tournaments. The four Chinese teams have been a constant favorite of the tournament. However, the invited teams won’t let them win that easily and will put up an intense fight in PEC 2020.

4AM (4 Angry Men) and ELG (Elite Esports) are in a strong form as they have recently emerged as winners and runner ups in the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) S3, respectively. However, Nova XQF, the winners of the first season's tournament, have been struggling in the recent tournaments. But, one can count on them as they are known to put on great shows when the pressure is at its peak. It would be interesting to see who will come out as the winner in the power-packed PEC 2020 tournament.