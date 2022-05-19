PEL 2022 Spring Finals Day 1: Overall standings, overview, top 5 players, and more

The Grand Finals of the Peacekeeper Elite Professional League (PEL) 2022 Spring began today, with the top 15 teams from the playoffs competing for the trophy. The finalists got headstart points based on their performances in the playoffs.

The first day featured 5 matches being played on three different maps. At the end of Day 1, Six Two Eight (STE) consolidated their first spot with 85 points, including two chicken dinners. 4 Angry Men (4AM), who have only one headstart point, were seen in fine form as they grabbed second place with 64 points.

Despite having 20 headstart points and a chicken dinner in the first match, Nova Esports placed third place with 49 points. The Chosen, led by Suk, occupied sixth place with 39 points, followed by Team PAI.

LGD Gaming, who have 15 headstart points, had a poor day as they accumulated only 16 points in five matches. JTeam was placed in 15th position with 15 points.

PEL 2022 Spring Finals Day 1 overview

Top 5 teams standings after PEL Spring finals Day 1 (Image via Tencent)

Nova Esports, the two-time world champions, had a brilliant performance in the first match as they grabbed a chicken dinner, including 10 kill points. The three teams, i.e., Nova, STE, and 4AM, were fighting in the last circle being played on Miramar's map. STE secured placed second with 4 elimination points. However, 4AM accumulated 18 points, including third placement points (5) and 13 kill points.

Team PAI won the second match with 16 points after defeating Team PeRo in their last fight. The Chosen (TC) secured third place with 7 points, while Nova had a bad match and was eliminated with only three points.

The Chosen finished sixth after PEL finals Day 1 (Image via Tencent)

After winning a 1 vs. 2 fight against All Gamers (AG), 4AM came out on top in the third match with 21 points. AG came second with 14 points, while TEC and Kone collected 10 points each.

Defending champions STE defeated AG and Kone in the final circle of the fourth match and collected 19 points. AG and Kone accumulated 13 points each. After winning the first match, Nova Esports had poor performance in the previous three matches.

Top 5 players from PEL finals Day 1 (Image via Tencent)

The action-packed fifth match was once again dominated by STE with 22 elimination points. The final fight between STE and 4AM near Erangel's Gorgeo Hill was an eye-catcher. It was a back-to-back second chicken dinner for STE.

The Grand Finals of the $4.12 million tournament will see a total of 20 matches played between between May 19 and May 22.

