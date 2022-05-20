PEL 2022 Spring Finals day 2: Overall ranking, overview, and more 

PEL 2022 Spring Finals Day 2 saw Four Angry Men aka 4AM replaced STE to take first place after steady performances. The team has scored 109 points in 10 matches. STE, on the other hand, had an average run unlike Day 1 and slipped to second place.

Nova Esports maintained their third position after accumulating 44 points in their last five matches. All Gamers also had a sparkling performance as they remained in fourth place.

RSG and Team PAI came in fifth and sixth place with 78 points each. TC, known as one of the most aggressive teams, has had average runs so far in the finals and is currently in eleventh place with 54 points.

Overview of PEL 2022 Spring Finals' Day 2

Nova Esports finished in third place after PEL Finals Day 2 (Image via Tencent)

JTeam, who placed last after day 1, started their day by winning the first match and earning 17 points. 4AM and Team PAI accumulated 13 points each, while two TEC players helped their team get 11 points. Nova and STE scored four and two points respectively.

JDE Gaming won their first chicken dinner in the second match played on Sanhok by taking 9 elimination points. AG collected 12 points, while Nova and Team PAI garnered 10 points each.

Team PAI were looking three-men-strong in the final circle but unfortunately, two of their players were knocked out by JDE xxKu, which snowballed into the team getting eliminated from the match.

PEL Finals' overall standings after Day 2 (Image via Tencent)

Securing 27 points in the third match, RSG moved up to fourth place in the overall standings and gained the confidence that was much needed for the team. 4AM were able to secure 12 points before being eliminated by RSG. AG and LGD collected 13 and 10 points respectively.

The fourth saw an outstanding performance from All Gamers (AG), who took advantage of the heights during battles against several teams in the final circle that shrank near Gatka Hill in Erangel. Thunder Talk and PeRo accumulated 16 and 10 points respectively. Nova scored 7 points in the match.

Team Kone had a 5-kill chicken dinner in the final match of the day. JDE, Team PAI, and ACT also had a fine match as they grabbed 16, 15 and 13 points respectively. 4AM was in a good position but sadly got sandwiched between JDE and Team PAI, causing them to be eliminated with 8 points.

