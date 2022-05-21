PEL 2022 Spring Finals day 3: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The third day of the PEL 2022 Spring Finals was an action-packed thriller for fans and finalists. After the end of 15 matches, the overall standings of the top five teams have been too close, and it is hard to predict who the champions will be. The grand finals will conclude tomorrow.

Four Angry Men maintained their top spot with 144 points, finishing one point ahead of the second-placed team, All Gamers. After securing two chicken dinners in their last five matches, RSG occupied third place with 136 points, followed by Nova Esports.

STE (134) dropped three places to finish in fifth position after another average day. JDE and LGD came in sixth and seventh place, followed by Team PAI.

PEL Finals day 3 overview

4 Angry Men occupied first place after PEL Finals day 3

RSG came out victorious in the first match played on Miramar, scoring 24 points. All Gamers and Nova also got off to a good start today as they earned 13 points each. 4AM and STE had an average match.

Despite losing two players, All Gamers won the second match played on Sanhok after defeating ACT and JTeam in their final fights. TEC (13), Thunder Talk (11), and The Chosen (12) also had a great match. 4AM and Nova accumulated 8 and 6 points, respectively.

LGD finished seventh after PEL Finals day 3

Nova Esports, led by Jimmy, had a 6-kill chicken dinner in the third match played on Erangel. The last zone was completely in their favor, and they took advantage of it. 4AM lost their two players earlier but managed to survive and secured second place. JGE, Kone, and PeRo collected 13, 12, and 12 points, respectively.

The last fight in the open arena near Yashnaya Polyana was something fans loved to watch. A series of third-party fights happened, leaving little preparation time.

Due to this, teams like TC, Nova, JDE, and LGD were eliminated. However, RSG clinched the fourth match by accumulating 25 points. Team PAI and AG scored nine points each.

The fifth match played on Erangel was quite entertaining for fans as the circle had shrunk around Gorgeo Poll City's buildings, and several teams got knocked out while they were entering the safe zone. JDE won the last match of the day with 14 points after winning their final fight against Team PAI.

