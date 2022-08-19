PEL 2022 Summer Grand Finals Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Nova Esports maintained their pole position following the conclusion of Day 2 of the PEL 2022 Summer Finals. The squad didn't perform as well as they did on day 1, but were able to secure the first position with 125 points.

With scintillating performances, LDG Gaming jumped to second place with 97 points, followed by SMG Gaming. STE dropped to fifth place after an average performance on day 2.

Overview of PEL Summer Finals Day 2

Top five teams rankings after PEL Finals Day 2 (Image via Tencent)

Match 1 - Miramar

JDE Gaming, with 14 kill points, won the first match after showcasing a brilliant performance. The Chosen, who were eliminated by JDE in the final circle, made a comeback in the match as they had poor runs on the opening day.

Despite losing three of their teammates earlier, SMG's Remember helped his team score 11 points with his survival gameplay. Nova Esports was also eliminated earlier by JDE Gaming.

Match 2 - Sanhok

The Chosen (TC) managed to win their first chicken dinner with eight eliminations. LGD and RSG scored 13 and 12 points, while Nova, SMG, and JDE did not have a good match as they accumulated only three points each.

Post the second match, Nova was in first place with 108 points, while SMG and STE were in second and third place with 71 and 68 points respectively. Order and Paraboy grabbed first and second place with 16 and 15 eliminations in the overall kill leaderboard.

RSG placed ninth after PEL Finals Day 2 (Image via Tencnet)

Match 3 - Erangel

TJB beat TC and PeRo in the final circle to win the third match with 12 kill points. The team had high ground which gave them an advantage over TC in a 4v3 fight. It was a back-to-back third match in which TC performed well as they grabbed 38 points in three matches. Nova, on the other hand, once again didn't play well and scored only three points.

Match 4 - Erangel

The final zone shrunk in open ground near Yashnaya polyana, where LGD Gaming became the winner with 10 elimination points. With this

win, they occupied the second position with 94 points in the overall standings. Thunder Talk and AG also had impressive performances as they received 17 and 14 points respectively. It was the third match in which Nova Esports collected only three points.

Match 5 - Erangel

SMG Memory mangaed a 1v3 clutch against JTeam in the final zone to claim a chicken dinner. Nova scored 11 points before being eliminated by JTeam near Gatka. Team PAI and TC garnered 12 and 11 points respectively.

