PEL 2023 Spring Grand Finals: Teams, schedule, PMWI slots, and more

The PEL 2023 Spring Grand Finals will commence on April 19, featuring the top 15 Chinese teams displaying their tactical prowess in a battle to win the coveted trophy. The winners and runners-up of the tournament will also secure a seat in the 2023 PUBG Mobile World Invitational. Spectators will be on the edge of their seats as they witness an intense contest between these squads across four days and 24 matches.
An impressive amount of over $2.45 million has been allocated as the prize pool for the prestigious Chinese contest by Tencent. The six-week regular season of the event was organized from February 9 to March 19, while the two-week Playoffs were hosted from March 30 to April 9. The top 15 teams, having demonstrated their excellence in the second phase, have now made it to the finals.
PEL 2023 Spring Finalists and bonus points
- Team PAI - 25 points
- TJB - 18 points
- Weibo Gaming - 15 points
- Tianba - 14 points
- Nova Esports - 11 points
- Vision Esports - 10 points
- Six Two Eight - 9 points
- Regans Gaming - 8 points
- ThunderTalk Gaming - 6 points
- The Chosen - 5 points
- KONE ESPORT - 4 points
- All Gamers - 3 points
- LGD Gaming - 2 points
- Action Culture Technology - 1 point
Team PAI has gained 25 Headstart points after securing the top spot in the Playoffs Round 1. The squad, featuring players like Lolita and Succ, displayed their strong form as they came in second place in the first stage, i.e., the Regular Season.
TJB's performance in the second leg showed a significant improvement over their previous showing, with their unit finishing in second place and earning 18 Headstart points. As they moved into the playoffs, the team found their stride and finished in ninth place overall in the regular season.
Weibo Gaming made a grand entrance into the 2023 PEL by winning three weekly finals in the first leg, establishing their supremacy in the competition. The Chinese firm recruited two skilled players, Suk and Dasohi, earlier this year, and their performance has been nothing short of superb in the first two phases. The side was third in the Playoffs with 15 bonus points.
Four Angry Men, led by 33Svan, finished eighth in the first phase and fifth in the Playoffs. The team is hoping to end their campaign on a high note. They put in a lot of effort to qualify for the PMGC in the previous fall season, and their performances in the PEL Spring have been consistently impressive.
Nova Esports has showcased their commanding form just before the PEL Finals, with the squad securing the top position in the Playoffs Round 2. Despite not registering any weekly wins, the beloved club had a solid start in the first phase, finishing in third place.