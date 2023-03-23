PEL 2023 Spring Playoffs: Teams, schedule, headstart points, and more

The Playoffs phase of the ongoing Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL): 2023 Spring is all set to commence on March 30 and will run until April 9. The twenty participating teams will battle it out for a seat in the Grand Finals.

The top 15 teams from the Regular Season will compete against each other from March 30 to April 2, with the top five moving to the Finals. In the meantime, the bottom 10 and the remaining five teams from the first phase will clash from April 6 to 9 for 10 slots at the Finals.

GT🦩 @GametubeI : Feb 9 to April 22

Total Teams: 20

Regular Season: Feb 9 - March 19

Playoffs: March 30 - April 9

Grand Finals: April 19 - 22

The Regular Season phase witnessed spectacular gameplay from Weibo Gaming, who dominated this stage by clinching three out of the six weekly finals. The Chinese team amassed a whopping total of 898 points throughout the six-week-long first stage to claim the top spot in the overall standings. Interestingly, each team has been given headstart points based on their rankings from the first phase.

Headstart points for the playoffs teams in PEL 2023 Spring

Team Welbo - 25 points TeamPai - 18 points Nova Esports - 15 points LGD Gaming - 14 points KONE ESPORT - 12 points Six Two Eight - 11 points Tianba - 10 points Four Angry Men - 9 points Tong Jia Bao Esports - 8 points ThunderTalk Gaming - 6 points The Chosen - 5 points Regans Gaming - 4 points Vision Esports - 3 points All Gamers - 2 points Action Culture Technology - 1 point Titan Esports Club - 0 points J Team - 0 points Wolves Esports - 0 points JD Esports - 0 points ShowTime - 0 points

Being the second-best squad in the regular season, TeamPai have received 18 headstart points. TeamPai's Eagle ranked first with 168 eliminations in the first phase, helping his team secure second place in the overall standings.

PEL 2023 Spring regular season overall points table

Although Nova Esports was unable to emerge victorious in any of the weekly finals, the Jimmy-led team managed to get third place in the overall standings. Nevertheless, Order and Paraboy played magnificently, obtaining 147 and 144 points respectively. As such, the superstar team are certainly in a strong position to claim the PEL trophy.

Similarly, LGD Gaming didn't win a single weekly finals, but showcased consistent gameplay to claim fourth place, followed by KONE ESPORT, who won the second week. TJB, despite winning the Week 5 Finals, placed ninth in the table as the roster couldn't maintain their consistency in the other weeks.

Wolves, who acquired the defending champion SMG roster, performed poorly in the PEL Regular Season phase as they failed to make it to three weekly finals and only managed to claim the 18th position. Finishing 20th in the table, Show Time were unable to play effectively as well.

