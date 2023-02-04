PEL 2023 Spring Season: Teams, schedule, and more

Tencent has revealed the Spring Season of the PEL 2023, a glamorous franchise competition for Game For Peace (Chinese PUBG Mobile). The publisher has scheduled the event from February 9 to April 22, where 20 participants will be competing for the dazzling trophy and hefty prize pool.

The competition will take place in three stages: Regular season, Playoffs, and the Grand Finals. A total of 32 matchdays will last eight weeks and will be played each week, from Thursday to Sunday. It will be a LAN affair at the Chengdu Quantum World E-sports Center.

PEL 2023 Spring teams

Gametube @GametubeI : Feb 9 to April 22

Total Teams: 20

Regular Season: Feb 9 - March 19

Playoffs: March 30 - April 9

Grand Finals: April 19 - 22

In 2022, a total of 21 teams participated, but this year the publisher has reduced it to 20 as Team Petrichor Road has not been included.

Four Angry Men Action Culture Technology (ACT) All Gamers JDE JTeam KONE LGD Nova Esports Team PAI RSG Show Time STE The Chosen (TC) TEC Tianba TJB ThunderTalk Gaming Vision Esports Weibo Gaming (WBG) Wolves (formerly SMG)

The organizer is yet to unveil the full format and structure, like team progression through each stage, map rotation, allocation, prize pool, and more. However, PEL typically hosts five games per matchday and it appears that there will be many similarities in the format of the event compared to last year.

Taking place in July in Riyadh, the 2023 PUBG World League (PMWI) will boast several squads across the globe. However, the slot distribution has not yet been disclosed. Last year, RSG, the PEL Spring champion, represented China and finished sixth.

After averaging results for Chinese teams in the two international events in 2022, fans will surely have expectations from them this year. Nova Esports' failure at the PMGC 2022 Finals stunned everyone as many initially expected the team to take the trophy home as well. 4AM, LGD, and The Wolves also competed there but failed to live up to expectations.

SMG was the undisputed winner of the PEL 2022 Summer, which led them to make the cut in the PMGC Grand Finals. Ahead of the yearly biggest contest, Wolves, a football club, acquired them but had a poor outcome.

Gametube @GametubeI

#PUBGMOBILE #GameForPeace The Chosen (TC) acquired FlowerC for a total transfer fee of $684K for the 2023 PEL season. He has previously played for TC (2021) The Chosen (TC) acquired FlowerC for a total transfer fee of $684K for the 2023 PEL season. He has previously played for TC (2021)#PUBGMOBILE #GameForPeace https://t.co/WxAFudggsl

The spring player transfer window in early January this year has seen a lot of changes. Veteran players Suk and DaoShi were signed by Weibo Gaming while FlowerC was acquired by The Chosen for the upcoming season.

The 19th Asian Games, which was initially scheduled for 2022, will take place this year starting on October 23, where PUBG Mobile, alongside seven other esports games, will also be hosted as a medal event for the first time.

As the prestigious tournament takes place in China, these PEL teams will focus on their strategies to win medals for the country.

