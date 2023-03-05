PEL 2023 Spring Week 4 Finals: Winning team, overall standings, MVP, and more

Week 4 of the PEL Spring 2023 has turned out to be quite an exciting one for both the participants as well as spectators, witnessing a number of nail-biting moments throughout the 18 matches. Once again, Weibo Gaming has displayed their superiority by winning the weekly finals in dominant fashion. This marks their third victory out of the four weekly finals.

Coming into the fourth week, Weibo Gaming looked mentally strong and played brilliantly in the final two games to reach pole position with 153 points. DaoShi, who joined the squad ahead of the PEL Spring, was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the weekly finals.

Interestingly, the first, second, and third weekly finals have all been won by Weibo Gaming in the regular season. Presently, there are two more weekly contests left in this phase. The incredibly talented squad will likely look to carry forward their winning spree into the upcoming games.

PEL Week 4 Finals overview

Weibo Gaming is ranked first in PEL Week 4 Finals (Image via Tencent)

Six To Eight made a splendid comeback this week, claiming second place with 142 points. After obtaining 17 points in the final match, the squad jumped up several positions and found some relief after a fairly average run in their previous three weeks.

Team PAI, who kicked off the fourth week with a bang and were in the top spot until the 16th match, faltered in their last four games, which saw them slip down to third place on the overall rankings. They were closely followed by Thunder Talk (134) and ACT (132). The top five teams will compete directly in the Week 5 Finals, while the rest will go toe-to-toe in the Breakout round.

Overall standings of PEL Week 4 Finals (Image via Tencent)

Although Four Angry Men (4AM) had an awesome start to the week, they were unable to maintain that form until the end, falling to sixth place with 126 points. Nevertheless, their star player, 33Svan, was the fifth-best performer with 25 eliminations. RSG, TJB, and TEC finished in seventh, eighth, and ninth places, respectively, while Week 2 winner KONE managed to claim the eleventh spot.

LGD and Nova Esports, two well-respected teams, failed to find their rhythm and are currently at twelfth and thirteenth positions with 105 and 95 points respectively. All Gamers and Tianba claimed the fourteenth and fifteenth positions at the PEL Week 4 Finals.

Weibo Gaming is on top of the overall points table, with 608 points after four weeks. RSG and Nova Esports are behind them, with 532 and 481 points respectively. LGD Gaming and The Chosen (TC) managed to land in fifth and eighth places with 476 and 438 points respectively.

