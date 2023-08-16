PEL 2023 Summer Grand Finals: Teams, schedule, format, and more

The Grand Finals of the PEL 2023 Summer is scheduled for August 17 to 20, during which the top 15 Chinese teams will take on each other. The recently concluded Playoffs of this mega contest determined the finalists. This franchise event began with a total of 20 teams on June 1, featuring a cash prize pool of $2.3 million. It will decide which eight teams are going to represent the country in the PMRC China vs. SEA.

In addition, the eight teams from each of the PEL 2023 Spring and Summer seasons will earn the Championship Points, with the top one advancing to the PMGC Finals and the second and third teams making it to the League Stage.

Some big names like Nova and LGD faltered during the Spring Season, and now they will have a chance to bounce back in this Finale.

PEL 2023 Summer Grand Finals teams and bonus points

Team Weibo - 25 points LGD Gaming - 18 points Team PAI - 15 points KONE Esports - 14 points Vision Esports - 12 points TJB - 11 points Show Time - 10 points Wolves - 9 points Tianba - 8 points Nova Esports - 6 points ThunderTalk Gaming - 5 points Six Two Eight (STE) - 4 points Titan Esports Club - 3 points JD Esports - 2 points All Gamers - 1 point

Team Weibo was the top ranker in the Playoffs Round 1, while the squad was the second-best performer in the Regular Season. LGD Gaming has also been impressive in the previous two phases. Both these star-studded lineups challenged each other there, and their rivalry will now continue in the PEL 2023 Summer Finale.

Defending champion Tianba had a below-average outing in both the previous stages as they ranked 11th in the Regular Season while fourth in the Playoffs Round 2. TJB has played nicely so far, claiming third place in the initial stage and topping the Playoffs Round 2 table.

Nova Esports began the tournament on a poor note, grabbing the 13th spot in the Regular Season. However, the Jimmy-led star roster presented some improvements during the Playoffs Round 2, ending up in fourth position.

Shockingly, some prestigious teams like The Chosen, Four Angry Men, and RSG were among the bottom five that could not secure a place in the PEL 2023 Summer Finals. Four Angry Men, aka 4AM was 18th in the Regular Season and 12th in the Playoffs Round 2.