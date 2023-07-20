PEL 2023 Summer Playoffs: Teams, schedule, format, and more

The second phase of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2023 Summer, i.e., the Playoffs, begins on July 27, with the 20 franchise teams going up against one another for the 15 slots in the Finals. The stage will be conducted across eight days and will wrap up on August 6.

The top 15 squads of the Regular Season will clash with each other in the first four days from July 27 to 30, with the best five progressing to the PEL Finals. The bottom five of the Regular Season and the remaining 10 teams of the Playoffs Round 1 (Day 1 to 4) will fight from August 3 to 6, with the 10 best teams among them advancing to the ultimate stage. Meanwhile, the bottom five squads of the Playoffs Round 2 will be eliminated from the competition.

PEL 2023 Summer Playoffs teams

LGD Gaming Team Weibo Tong Jia Bao Esports Titan Esports Club ShowTime Wolves Esports TeamPai Six Two Eight All Gamers ThunderTalk Gaming Tianba Regans Gaming • Nova Esports Vision Esports KONE ESPORT ]D Esports The Chosen Four Angry Men JTeam Action Culture Technology

Despite Suki’s departure from the team ahead of the edition, LGD Gaming contested strongly in the initial phase and acquired the prime spot there. They conquered the first and third weekly finals. Weibo Gaming, known for their outstanding gameplay, also had a commendable run in the Regular Season, taking the second position after capitalizing on their initial momentum.

TJB's consistent gameplay throughout the six weeks saw them rise to third place in the overall rankings. Titan Esports Club (TEC) also competed well and ranked fourth there. Before the summer season, the organization recruited Suki, a PUBG Mobile veteran.

Since the acquisition of the former SMG lineup, Wolves Esports has not had an impressive performance in any tournament. However, they demonstrated some good gameplay in the Regular Season, claiming the sixth spot despite not qualifying for the Week 6 Finals.

The initial phase also saw many popular teams play poorly throughout the six weeks. Tianba, the PEL Spirng winner, ranked 11th despite participating in all the weekly finals, while Nova Esports, led by Jimmy, secured the 13th position. Four Angry Men missed the three weekly finals and finished 18th in the overall standings. Action Culture Technology couldn't qualify for any weekly finals and placed at the bottom of the charts. These squads will have one last chance to make a crucial comeback in the PEL Playoffs.