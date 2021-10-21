"People thought I was straight up addicted to crack": Ninja finally addresses drug abuse rumors

Following his return from a hiatus earlier this year, Ninja looked rather pale and skinny, according to fans. Due to his physical appearance, rumors began spreading of an alleged drug abuse problem.

After a lot of speculation from fans, numerous videos trying to get to the bottom of things, and a whole lot of allegations and accusations thrown his way, Ninja finally decided to speak up and clear the air regarding the rumors.

Ninja finally opens up about his appearance, says reduced food to deal with canker sores

Months after rumors and speculation first began spreading regarding the alleged drug abuse, Ninja finally splurted out the truth during a recent Fortnite/Valorant livestream. He began by stating:

"The crazy negative thing that was going on in my life, where people thought I was straight up addicted to crack. Like, yo man, Ninja is on Meth, holy shit."

Based on the statement, it's clear that he knew about the rumors but chose not to bother replying. Even after YouTubers such as Lachlan, aka SunnyV2, allegedly suggested the same via video, Ninja kept mum.

He continued on his livestream by saying:

But realistically, I was just sick of eating a bunch of the same food, over and over again; and then for like three weeks straight I got these canker sores in my mouth, and they were bad."

When the first pictures of Ninja looking rather skinny began circulating on the internet, the generalized idea was that Ninja was abusing drugs. However, as it turns out, he was merely not eating correctly due to canker sores.

. @nineteendegreez @JakeSucky ive had canker sores before, they hurt so bad you can't eat or drink without the constant pain and burn. Hope Ninja's doing better now. @JakeSucky ive had canker sores before, they hurt so bad you can't eat or drink without the constant pain and burn. Hope Ninja's doing better now.

While a few fans are of the opinion that the discomfort caused by the sores is being over exaggerated, or used as some sort of a cover up, many agree that the sores are indeed very painful. Ninja continued by saying:

"I couldn't eat because it just hurt so much. So I was just eating to not be hungry, which led to me severely under-eating, because it (canker sores) just hurt too much."

Many fans are asking why Ninja took so long to reply to the accusations. Given his reputation and entanglement with the gaming industry, rumors are part and parcel of his life. Maybe sometimes the best foot forward is by keeping mum and not getting bothered by them.

Joey @babyboster @JakeSucky I don't really buy this I would get tons of canker sores from braces and they literally make medicine to coat and numb it... just don't eat spicy or acidic food 5head @JakeSucky I don't really buy this I would get tons of canker sores from braces and they literally make medicine to coat and numb it... just don't eat spicy or acidic food 5head

With everything said and done, Ninja has been back to regular streaming on Twitch for a while now, and by the looks of it, he's not slowing down. While he may not be as popular on the platform as he once was, at least things are back to normal once more.

