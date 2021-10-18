3 Twitch streamers who repeatedly get into trouble for their actions

Twitch is one of the world's leading platforms for streaming; therefore, its guidelines are bound to be taken seriously. However, on multiple occasions, streamers have received temporary or permanent bans for flouting the rules and guidelines set by the purple platform. While some of these bans have been questionable, most of the time, the bans are completely justified.

Several streamers have received multiple bans from Twitch, some of them being the most prominent personalities on the platform. Here are the top streamers who have repeatedly gotten into trouble for their actions on stream.

Streamers who keep getting in trouble on Twitch

Pokimane

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is currently one of the biggest Twitch streamers. In fact, it is debated that her popularity on the platform is what has saved her from receiving bans.

On many occasions, Pokimane has gotten away with only warnings for saying unacceptable words on Twitch, such as the N-word and "simp". These words had been banned by the platform to protect people from cyber harassment.

In what was the only instance where Pokimane could not be blamed, the streamer accidentally opened up a link that led to an adult website. The link was sent to the streamer by a fan in her chat, but many believed she would still get a Twitch ban. Pokimane revealed that she only received a warning.

xQc

There cannot be a list of Twitch streamers getting into trouble without Felix "xQc" Lengyel. The streamer has the most well-known love-hate relationship with the purple platform. He is its biggest star, but he has also received one of the highest number of bans from it.

xQc has received as many as five bans on Twitch for various incidents of misconduct. The reasons range from rage quitting games to streaming the Olympics on his channel. Interestingly, xQc has also received multiple bans from the GTA RP server for raging while playing on the server.

BadBunny

BadBunny earned her name as the most entitled streamer on Twitch when she shamed her fans for not donating huge amounts of money to her channel.

Her demeaning words soon got to the community and she was canceled on the internet. The streamer even received a ban on Twitch for this incident, but she was unbanned soon enough.

Twitch bans still confuse many members of the community, since several streamers receive temporary bans despite blatantly flouting the platform's rules and regulations. Others, on the contrary, receive permanent bans for seemingly harmless reasons.

