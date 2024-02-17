“People would use it to figure where I am at” - MrBeast reveals how fans use Discord to track his location

YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" boasts one of the largest online fan bases globally. With millions of followers across various social media platforms, it's not surprising that some are motivated to go to great lengths to track his live whereabouts. During his podcast on How to Take Over the World, Jimmy recounted a similar account.

The YouTuber disclosed that fans have somehow managed to create a dedicated Discord server specifically designed to track his live locations. He said:

"People would use it to figure where I'm at."

MrBeast explains how fans try to track his live location through a Discord server

With nearly 400 million combined subscribers across all his channels, MrBeast has become a household name in the online community. During his recent appearance on the podcast How to Take Over the World, the YouTuber disclosed that whenever he takes a photo with someone, he aims to leave within five minutes, as otherwise, fans tend to swarm around him.

He further revealed that fans have gone as far as creating a Discord server dedicated to tracking his live locations:

"One time I was in a Target, I just stopped by to buy a toothbrush...I needed one, and I thought it would take three seconds. I kid you not...someone asked for a photo, and I took it. Go to the toothbrush aisle, and when I'm checking out, a kid just runs in the front door and he's like, 'it's real'."

(Timestamp: 00:22:21)

He continued:

"I was like, 'What?' and he's like, 'There's this Discord that tracks your location and I thought it was fake but it said you were here.' Anytime someone tagged me on Instagram, it would load it up there and people would use to it figure out where I am at so that they could try to find me."

Interestingly, when questioned whether he would consider himself at the highest tier of fame, he noted that pop stars and singers like Taylor Swift still hold more prominence. He said:

"No, I mean like, Taylor Swift is obviously a different level to me. Whatever I experience, she probably experiencing it five times crazier."

Recently, MrBeast has also begun uploading content on X after being encouraged by Elon Musk. He further disclosed that the revenue he earned from this endeavor is estimated to be around $250K.