Popular Twitch streamer "Tyler1" Steinkamp recently went off against the League of Legends professional scene in North America, with a minute-long clip of his rant going viral on social media. The incident was captured from one of his recent livestreams, where he got mad after reviewing the latest match he had just played in solo queue competitive mode with pro player Jo "CoreJJ," the current support for Team Liquid.

Steinkamp was furious with how CoreJJ played in the game, with many viewers accusing the professional player of intentional feeding throughout the match. Afterward, Tyler1 went ballistic, claiming that the non-competitive culture in the North American League of Legends scene is the reason the region has not been performing well on the global stage.

The streamer further compared the situation with other countries, such as China and Korea, stating:

"People wonder why NA is so dog-sh*t.Bro, so that's that thing. You see people in Korea and China solo queue, those pros actually get f*cking pissy in solo queues. Like actually, you can see those pros get a Riot punishment because they were flaming in solo queue. You will never see an NA pro flaming in solo queue by the way. Because number 1, you won't see them in solo queue."

"Straight up brain off inting": Viewers react to Tyler1 going off about the League of Legends pro scene after a game with CoreJJ

Tyler1 is known for raging on camera and was famously one of the few professionals in history to get a "permanent ban" from Riot Games due to toxicity. As one of the most popular League of Legends content creators on Twitch, his ban status was eventually lifted, but that hasn't stopped him from criticizing fellow players.

In a stream from a couple of days ago, the Chess Streamer of the Year went on a proper rant after having a bad game in a competitive solo queue and blamed it on Team Liquid player CoreJJ. The content creator took the opportunity to dump on the whole professional scene:

"People wonder why I despise these dog-sh*t paycheck-stealing LCS players so much. That's why bro. Until I see any of these f*cking disgusting social anxiety-ridden f*ck faces perform, but unfortunately they all do the same sh*t! But it's like, why man?"

Tyler1 further talked about the different brackets in League of Legends pro play and did not have many good things to say about the Academy League, calling it a waste of time:

"To be fair, Academy players are worse. Because those guys don't even make money doing it to be honest. They are getting like minimum wage, no offense to them, little bit less. And they have no future, no career path, nothing. It's just a waste of everybody's time."

Many viewers have agreed with the streamer, joining the criticism of CoreJJ. Here are some general reactions from Reddit, where a clip of the incident went viral:

In other news, Tyler1 and fellow Twitch streamer Macaiyla are all set to welcome a baby girl, expected to be born in a few months.