Persona 5: The Phantom X announces Marian (Minami Miyashita) as next playable character

Perfect World and ATLUS are all ready to release version 1.1 of Persona 5: The Phantom X, which will introduce two new playable characters, Minami Miyashita (Marian) and Yui (Bui). While she was officially announced during the Anime EXPO 2025, that took place in LA earlier this month, the developers has finally revealed her to become playable in an official social media announcement on July 8, 2025.

Minami has been one of the key characters who you've already met if you completed the Steel Your Heart side quest.

Minami Miyashita (Marian) confirmed to become playable in Persona 5: The Phantom X

ATLUS and Perfect World Games are slowly moving toward the next version of Persona 5 The Phantom X and are all set to release the update on July 10, 2025. Version 1.1 will bring new content, including two new Phantom Idols, Minami and Yui.

You can meet Minami Miyashita (Marian) in-game as part of the Steel Your Heart side quest in Persona 5: The Phantom X, where you will help her overcome her struggle of choosing between her career and helping her dad out. She is one of the neighbors who lives in Zoshigawa with whom Wonder in P5X becomes friends with.

"Minami is a first-year high school student, and currently assists her father with his izakaya in Zoshigaya, Tokyo."

Minami Miyashita's Phantom Thief codename in Persona 5: The Phantom X will be Marian, and she will join the healer class of characters alongside Lufel and Morgana. If the developers follow the game's Chinese schedule, she will also be added to the Standard Pool of Phantom Idols in a future update, making her permanently avaiable to be obtained.

Persona 5 The Phantom X is set to release its second update of 1.1 on July 10, 2025, which will bring both Minami and Yui. If the game follows the Chinese version's schedule released in 2024, expect to receive Fox aka Yusuke Kitagawa from Persona 5 Royal after Minami and Yui's banners end.

