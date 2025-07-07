Persona 5: The Phantom X announces Yui as next playable character

Perfect World and ATLUS have announced that Yui will become the next playable character in Persona 5: The Phantom X. On your journey as Wonder, you will encounter many people who will join you and lend their powers. She is one of them, and has existed as one of the many characters with whom you can form a Synergy with in Persona 5 X.

Ad

You encounter her during the side quest, Virtual Encounter, where Wonder will meet her while playing an online video game. She will finally become playable in the upcoming update for the game, likely with version 1.1, or the mid-patch update that will drop later this month in July of 2025.

Yui confirmed to become playable in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Despite the game launching a few days ago, ATLUS and Perfect World are aiming to add more content to it as soon as possible. Yui, long teased by the developers via in-game side quests, always stood out due to her design in Persona 5: The Phantom X. The official social media account for the game also released a teaser for two character silhouettes, one of which belongs to her.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar to Joker in Persona 5: The Phantom X, Yui is set to be added to the game first as a limited character. But unlike Ren, if the developers follow the Chinese schedule, she will be moved to the standard banner and will be available permanently.

The announcement post had the following to say about her:

A mysterious girl, the protagonist meets in a virtual world. Now implementing an early Subplot showing some interactions with Wonder!

Her Phantom Thieves codename will be Bui, and she is voiced by Anzai Chika for the game's Japanese language who has also voiced Jianxin in Wuthering Waves. ATLUS and Perfect World have yet to share when she will be released in P5X, but it will likely be part of the upcoming scheduled update for the game that will take place in July 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.