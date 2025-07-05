Persona 5: The Phantom X - Synergy Bonds explained

One of the core features of Persona 5: The Phantom X is the new Synergy Bonds system. Unlike Persona 5 Royal, you won't find the Confidants option, aka the social sim system of the game that allowed you to hang out with the people you befriend on your journey, and grow close with them. P5X implements a similar system, but does things a bit differently.
This article will cover what the Synergy Bonds in Persona 5: The Phantom X are.
What are Synergy Bonds in Persona 5: The Phantom X
The Synergy system is a simplified version of the Confidant mechanic from Persona 5 Royal, most commonly called the Social Link in the other games of the series. As you progress through the campaign of P5X, you will be able to meet and befriend various characters.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Some of these will be the Phantom Thieves members, such as Lufel and Motoha in P5X, while some will be the many characters you meet in the city. You can hang out with them via the City Life event system or if they text you on IM messenger. Hanging out with them will progress your Synergy Bond in Persona 5: The Phantom X and give you various passive abilities and rewards.
How to unlock Synergy Bonds in Persona 5: The Phantom X
Synergy with the various characters can be unlocked by progressing the story or by completing certain side missions. Here is a list of all the ones that you can unlock as of version 1.0 of Persona 5 X.
- Lufel: Complete the main story mission, Awakening of Desire
- Merope: Complete the main story mission, Traces of Dream
- Yaoling Li: Complete the side mission, Foreign Exchange
- Motoha Arai: Complete the side mission, The Day The Pearl Flies
- Tomoko Noge: Complete the side mission, Part-Time Dreamer
- Yui: Complete the side mission, Virtual Encounter
- Kayo Tomiyama: Complete the side mission, Generations Apart
These side quests will automatically unlock as you progress through the game, for example, Motoha's and Tomoko's Synergy Bond quests unlock after you take out Kiuchi in Persona 5: The Phantom X and reach a certain level for Wonder.
How to increase your synergy with the various characters
As stated previously, your friends will often text you in the IM messenger system and can ask you to hang out. You can take up their offer and spend your time with them to increase your Synergy with them.
Additionally, keep an eye out for the City Life events in P5X. Oftentimes, you will also get the option to spend time with your friends from here. Make sure to bring them gifts that will give you more Synergy EXP.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.