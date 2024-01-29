"PEWDIEPIE IS A HUNK": Fans go gaga after PewDiePie shares photo on Instagram of his "dad bod"

Fans are head over heels for Felix "PewDiePie" after this popular YouTuber recently uploaded a picture of himself on his official Instagram, showing off what he called a "dad bod." In August 2023, he and his wife Marzia welcomed their firstborn son, Bjorn. Since then, Felix's YouTube content has been quite erratic.

Becoming a father does add a lot of responsibilities, so it is understandable that content creation has taken a back seat. That said, it has been a couple of years since he stopped doing regular daily videos.

Going by his latest Instagram post, where he is shirtless and showing off his abs, it seems that being a good dad was not the only thing on the YouTuber's to-do list over the last few months. People have been commenting on the photo and sharing it across social media platforms. One fan on X wrote:

"PEWDIEPIE IS A HUNK. WHEN DID THIS HAPPEN??"

PewDiePie shows off his physique on Instagram

Fans were overjoyed last year (2023) after PewDiePie took to his social media and announced that he and Marzia were expecting a baby. He and Marzia got married in 2019 after being in a long relationship. She also had a very successful YouTube channel that consisted of vlog-type content.

Over the years, Felix has also been vlogging their travels on his main channel, especially after they moved to Japan after living in England for many years.

His infamous battle with T-Series saw him become the first creator to cross the 100 million subscriber mark. However, in November 2022, he lost the title of most-subscribed-to YouTube channel to the famous MrBeast. He currently has over 111 million subscribers, which is still nothing to scoff at.

While his video uploads and content, in general, have slowed down, he still commands millions of followers on his Instagram who were going gaga over his "dad bod." From fans to fellow YouTubers, everyone seems to be praising the 34-year-old creator for his workout regimen that yielded the ripped look.

Here are some general reactions from social media.

Instagram reactions to the picture (Image via @pewdiepie/Instagram)

MrBeast has also been on a fitness journey and posted pictures of himself in 2023, claiming that he had reduced 20% of his body weight by working out.