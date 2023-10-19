What is PewDiePie's son's name? Everything about his family and more

Felix "PewDiePie" is amongst the most recognizable figures in the content creation industry. Best known for his gaming playthroughs and comedic videos, the 33-year-old made history by becoming one of the first individual YouTubers to amass 100 million subscribers. However, PewDiePie's content has evolved drastically over time.

On February 5, 2023, Felix surprised fans by announcing that he and his wife, Marzia, were expecting a child. In a short YouTube video, he said:

"I've been keeping a secret from you guys. That is - I am going to be a dad. We found out that Marzia is pregnant first in November, and I am just so thankful that everything is going well so far. Although Marzia has been dealing with the sickness, she's been taking it like an absolute champ. I'm so excited. It’s kind of strange to me, it's entering new territory, but I feel really ready and so does Marzia."

Five months later, on July 11, 2023, PewDiePie posted the first pictures of his newborn son on his official Instagram account. He also revealed his child's name - Björn.

The post was captioned:

"11/07/ 2023. Welcome to the family, little Björn."

"He seems happy, as long as he gets milk" - PewDiePie discusses fatherhood after the birth of his son Björn

Felix uploaded a vlog titled, I'm a dad now, on August 11, 2023, in which he showed baby Björn for the first time in a video. Sharing his experience after spending the first night with his son, the content creator said:

"We survived our first night. Marzia stayed up so late. I didn't even realize. So, she's still asleep and I'm trying to take care of him as much as I can this morning. You po*ped a lot last night. You sprayed all over! Proud of you. It was, like, 4 am or 5 am, I'm feeding Björn and then I drop one of the glass bottles, and he gets on the floor, and the dogs run over it, and Björn is crying because he wants the milk."

Claiming that he already "felt chaos" after the first night, PewDiePie added:

"It's like, 'Oh, god! I can already feel the chaos. But, I think we're doing very good. He's fine. He sleeps a lot. He seems happy, as long as he gets milk... which seems to be the time soon."

PewDiePie has also explained how to pronounce Björn, saying:

"It's a soft and hard name so yeah. It's pronounced Bjorn like 'uh' it's usually hard for foreigners to say that letter. I mean, usually, people say Bjorn like an 'O' but it's an 'uh' like 'Bee-uh-rn'. I don't know how to explain how to say it better than that."

PewDiePie continues to upload videos to his main YouTube channel. At the time of writing, his most recent upload, I Learned 7 Things in 7 Days (to Impress My Son), had received over 1.5 million views.