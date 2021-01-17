Pewdiepie coming to Facebook after signing an exclusive contract with JellySmack

Recently, Michael Philippe, the co-founder of the global creator company JellySmack, revealed that Felix “PewDiePie” Arvid Ulf Kjellberg had signed an exclusive contract with the company to bring his content to viewers on Facebook.

Michael Philippe revealed the news during an interview with journalist John Koetsier. JellySmack currently has around 100 top content creators under contract with over 10 billion monthly views, with PewDiePie becoming the latest to join.

PewDiePie is one of the biggest content creators on the internet today and will continue to publish his videos on YouTube as he does now. However, JellySmack will be posting optimized selected content for Facebook viewers. These will be shortened videos from his live streams on YouTube in most cases.

PewDiePie signs contract with global creator company JellyStack

You can watch the full interview in which Michael Philippe announced the news below. PewDiePie currently has around 108 million subscribers on YouTube, making him the world's biggest individual YouTuber. Michael Philipps appeared very happy with the news and said it is a huge coup for JellyStack.

>> YouTube #1 creator @pewdiepie is coming to Facebookhttps://t.co/E1KSoYMTwL — John Koetsier (@johnkoetsier) January 12, 2021

“I think it's a huge deal ... he's the biggest YouTube creator. He's part of internet culture at this point ... it means that we are really now in a multiplatform ecosystem, which was really not the case a few years ago.”

Michael Philippe also seemed to think that YouTubers like PewDiePie can earn more money from Facebook than they do on YouTube.

While both Twitch and YouTube have been in the video industry for far longer than Facebook, he said that the platform could be monetized to an even greater extent.

“The creators we work with right now, most of them now make more money on Facebook than they make on YouTube. When you have the right tools and the right technology and the right content and everything, the reality is you can make much, much, much more money sometimes on Facebook, than you can make on YouTube.”

This does not mean that PewDiePie will be live streaming on Facebook. His videos will be shortened and optimized for Facebook viewers, and the live streams will continue to debut on YouTube as well.

⚡️⚡️ Very proud to announce #jellysmack has signed an exclusive deal with the biggest creator in the world: @pewdiepie !!!

There is an article on @Forbes that explains why. In 2 words transform his @YouTube success on all plateform like @Facebook @instagram @Snapchat @tiktok_us ! pic.twitter.com/fJOB4uUA6c — colonna andrea (@colonnaandria) January 13, 2021

Overall, it appears as if the move will allow PewDiePie to increase his revenue while not compromising on the income that he receives via YouTube.