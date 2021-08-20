PewDiePie roasts Pokimane's streaming setup and points out some hilarious problems

When streamers like Imane "Pokimane" Anys and Felix "PewDiePie" Arvid Ulf Kjellberg appear on screen together, it's bound to be entertaining. Pokimane's cute aesthetic is popular in the streaming community, but PewDiePie's sense of humor is also widely appreciated. So when PewDiePie reacted to Pokimane's room tour, it was bound to be hilarious and newsworthy.

PewDiePie hosts a segment on his YouTube channel where he reacts to house tours and room tours of celebrities. He is a harsh critic during these segments, often brutally roasting the individual's choices. In the same video where he reacted to Pokimane's room tour, PewDiePie also roasted house tours of Justin Bieber and Jeffree Star.

PewDiePie says Pokimane's room is "too girly" for him to judge

PewDiePie seemed hooked on Pokimane's room tour right from the start when he noticed the hallway and staircase. He commented that the floor must be comfortable to walk on. However, his attention quickly diverted to the glass doors, which he suggested was terrible for a streamer since it would not be soundproof. But Pokimane had added sound cushions to her door, which helped with the echo and soundproofing.

PewDiePie is not too sure about Pokimane's soundproofing (Image via PewDiePie on YouTube)

He was quite non-responsive about the decorations in her room since they mostly consisted of pictures with her friends, her vanity, and similar stuff.

"I don't know what to say. This is so girly, how do I judge this?"

PewDiePie has some strong opinions about Poki's streaming setup

Pokimane's streaming setup is what piqued PewDiePie's interest the most. He seemed baffled by her display setup. Mainly, he was shocked by the size of the monitors and how far away they were from her.

"That looks so uncomfortable. I mean, how good is her vision?"

He called her setup "baby display" and proceeded to show how big an ideal screen should be, which was just an excuse for him to flaunt his massive display setup.

PewDiePie flaunts his massive display setup (Image via PewDiePie on YouTube)

He also noticed that Pokimane places her lights facing her walls, but he immediately dismissed that, saying that he prefers his lights facing him so that the blemishes on his face would not be visible.

However, PewDiePie got the shock of his life when he saw Pokimane's cable management.

PewDiePie was shocked by Pokimane's cable mess (Image via PewDiePie on YouTube)

"I'm sorry, you lost setup privilege."

He immediately navigated to Amazon to lead Pokimane to the proper footrest since she mentioned that her feet do not reach the ground while sitting. But while he was at it, he also directed her towards cable management tools.

PewDiePie's reaction to Pokimane's room tour was quite hilarious, especially with his various renditions of her name.

"Poki, Boki, Smoki, Dokiii.."

